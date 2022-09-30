Lily James Channels Pamela Anderson in Figure-Hugging Red Gown Inspired by Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit

Lily James continues to pay homage to Pamela Anderson.

After playing the '90s bombshell in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, the Cinderella star, 33, channeled Anderson yet again while attending the BFI Luminous Gala in London on Thursday.

James wore a cherry-red gown reminiscent of Anderson's iconic Baywatch swimsuit.

James' dress features a halter neckline, a fishtail train and a completely open back. The British actress also carried the Anderson inspiration in her glam wearing a '90s messy updo that Anderson made famous.

Earlier this month, James served another jaw-dropping look as she attended the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet as a first-time nominee for her role in Pam & Tommy.

"It's Versace and it's just heaven," James told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live pre-show co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the red carpet about her chainmail gown. "It was designed for me and I was kind of a part of the color choices and building it together so it's just unreal. I'm obsessed with every tiny bit of it."

She also opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet about transforming into the icon and wearing a recreation of the iconic Baywatch swimsuit, sharing, "Honestly it would blow your mind. The costume team led by Kameron Lennox and the hair and makeup and the prosthetics, they are true artists and every detail was analyzed and torn apart and I love that."

She continued, "I'm a perfectionist, I really all of that sculpting and building the outside, inside everything! But yeah there was various different red pieces, different like bum sizes or like on the thigh… it was pretty intense."

Lily James as Pamela Anderson. Erica Parise/Hulu

James even kept one of her costumes.

"I actually wore a pink chainmail outfit, kind of like knee skirt and top for a club scene and [Hulu] let me keep it and I've worn it already a few times," she said.

The biographical drama was nominated for 10 awards in total, including outstanding period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic) and outstanding period and/or character hairstyling — both of which come as no surprise considering the show's style aesthetic.

Before Pam & Tommy's debut in February, its head of hair department, Barry Lee Moe, revealed to Variety the dedication attributed to transforming James into the Baywatch icon, a daily process that took "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming."

While extensive, James revealed that the attentive styling process was "freeing and liberating," particularly when it came to channeling the "physicality and the sensuality" of her onscreen persona. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing," she shared in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter.