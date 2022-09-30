Lily James Channels Pamela Anderson in Figure-Hugging Red Gown Inspired by Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit

Lily James was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy

By
Published on September 30, 2022 12:48 PM
Lily James BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

Lily James continues to pay homage to Pamela Anderson.

After playing the '90s bombshell in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, the Cinderella star, 33, channeled Anderson yet again while attending the BFI Luminous Gala in London on Thursday.

James wore a cherry-red gown reminiscent of Anderson's iconic Baywatch swimsuit.

James' dress features a halter neckline, a fishtail train and a completely open back. The British actress also carried the Anderson inspiration in her glam wearing a '90s messy updo that Anderson made famous.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Getty

Earlier this month, James served another jaw-dropping look as she attended the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet as a first-time nominee for her role in Pam & Tommy.

"It's Versace and it's just heaven," James told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live pre-show co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the red carpet about her chainmail gown. "It was designed for me and I was kind of a part of the color choices and building it together so it's just unreal. I'm obsessed with every tiny bit of it."

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

She also opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet about transforming into the icon and wearing a recreation of the iconic Baywatch swimsuit, sharing, "Honestly it would blow your mind. The costume team led by Kameron Lennox and the hair and makeup and the prosthetics, they are true artists and every detail was analyzed and torn apart and I love that."

She continued, "I'm a perfectionist, I really all of that sculpting and building the outside, inside everything! But yeah there was various different red pieces, different like bum sizes or like on the thigh… it was pretty intense."

lily james
Lily James as Pamela Anderson. Erica Parise/Hulu

James even kept one of her costumes.

"I actually wore a pink chainmail outfit, kind of like knee skirt and top for a club scene and [Hulu] let me keep it and I've worn it already a few times," she said.

The biographical drama was nominated for 10 awards in total, including outstanding period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic) and outstanding period and/or character hairstyling — both of which come as no surprise considering the show's style aesthetic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before Pam & Tommy's debut in February, its head of hair department, Barry Lee Moe, revealed to Variety the dedication attributed to transforming James into the Baywatch icon, a daily process that took "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming."

While extensive, James revealed that the attentive styling process was "freeing and liberating," particularly when it came to channeling the "physicality and the sensuality" of her onscreen persona. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing," she shared in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter.

Related Articles
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'
Sydney Sweeney, mindy kaling, zendaya
All the Emmys Afterparty Looks You Don't Want to Miss
US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
Amanda Seyfried accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The Dropout" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Amanda Seyfried Thanks Her Family (and Her Dog!) in Emmys Acceptance Speech for 'The Dropout'
lily james
Lily James Is Unrecognizable with Black Hair and Bleached Brows in New Versace Campaign
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Issa Rae Gushes Over Her Custom Sergio Hudson Dress at the Emmys: 'I Love Him as a Designer'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by 'The Great' Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13386279v) Selena Gomez arrives at the Drybar touch up station at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Drybar at the 74th Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an 'Only Murders in the Building' Joke) in Sleek White Gown
LILY JAMES, MICHAEL SHUMAN
Who Is Lily James' Boyfriend? All About Michael Shuman
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Amanda Seyfried Says She's 'a Mermaid Tonight' in Pink Sequin Emmys Gown
Henry Winkler, hannah Waddingham, lisa ann walter
All the Style Secrets Celebrities Revealed on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Channels 'Teeny, Tiny Jessica Rabbit' for Her Emmys Look