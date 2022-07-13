Lily James Is Unrecognizable with Black Hair and Bleached Brows in New Versace Campaign

Donatella Versace said the Pam & Tommy star "got in front of the camera and transformed" while shooting the ad spot

Lily James just added a new character to her repertoire: Versace vixen!

The Pam & Tommy star is no stranger to changing up her appearance in front of the camera. For her latest transformation, the actress donned a black wig with short, blunt bangs and bleached eyebrows in Versace's Fall/Winter 2022 campaign shot by famed duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

In celebration of the fashion house's new Greca Goddess bag, James, 33, goes full goth Barbie wearing a black corset with latex gloves, holding the bag as the focal point. In another photo shared by the luxe Italian label's chief creative officer Donatella Versace on Instagram, James is wearing a corseted red dress with red boots and a red bag.

James' appearance is further taken to the dramatic edge with the addition of dark lipstick to complement the dark tones of her outfits. Put all together, the actress looks completely different from her days playing Cinderella.

"When @lilyjamesofficial got in front of the camera she transformed!" Donatella wrote on Instagram with a collection of behind-the-scenes photos. "Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That's exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace!"

Versace shared in a press release that the Cinderella star's "impulsive and daring attitude" embodies the brand's confidence, making her the perfect person to front this campaign that juxtaposes the fashion house's rich history with contemporary energy.

Though James' Versace transformation is dramatic, it pales in comparison to her transformation into Pamela Anderson for Hulu's Pam & Tommy. The role, which earned her an Emmy nod for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie, took hours of hair and makeup each day to get James into character for the show about the Baywatch star's relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan).

She told Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine in January of her Pam & Tommy transformation, "I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it," she continued. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing."

Hair and makeup started bright and early each day of filming and included a chest plate, wig and tan. James also wore dentures to emulate Anderson's teeth, and special-effects makeup designer Jason Collins told Vogue that the team was "able to match Pam's teeth to a tee, and this helped to push Lily's upper and lower lips out slightly, providing the full and voluptuous lips Pam has."

For her wigs, the hair and makeup team also added prosthetics to James' forehead so that her hairline could sit farther back from where it naturally is. This was due to James' head being a different size than Anderson's. Fortunately for the team, that also meant they could better tweak James' brows to match the real deal.

"By blending the prosthetic above the eyelids, we were able to cover Lily's beautiful thick brows and place finely laced tie eyebrows that replicated the look of the early- to mid-'90s tweezed arch brow," Collins told Vogue.