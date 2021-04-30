6-Year-Old Founder of Lily Frilly Hair Bows Lands Brand in Walmart

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lily Adeleye's hair bow-making hobby has turned into a successful children's brand that offers accessories, apparel and kid-friendly networking and empowering events across the country

Lily Adeleye just became the youngest chief executive officer of a Black-owned brand to land a distribution deal with Walmart, WWD reports.

On Friday, the 6-year-old founder of accessory and apparel line Lily Frilly launched four hair accessories (the Gold & Glitter Hair Bow, the Galaxy Girl Hair Bow, the Safari Party Hair Bow and the Candy Rush Hair Bow) at the retailer, marking her second major distribution deal after the children's brand was introduced at Target last year.

Lily — who is the youngest daughter of Courtney Adeleye, founder and CEO of The Mane Choice — reached the milestone by combining her creative outlet of making hair bows with her passion for entrepreneurship.

"Lily is inspired by business overall. I have three kids and she is the only one who has her own company. She is constantly creating logos and asking to bring new items to market. I don't know if it's genetic or that something is just in her," Courtney told WWD. "The plan is to go down as many aisles as we can."

Today, the adorably-branded label offers backpacks, lunch boxes, apparel, slime, stationaries in addition to hair bows, and even hosts kid-friendly networking and empowering events for girls across the country. What's more, the self-proclaimed Cutest Executive Officer (CEO) has lined up distribution in more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

"Don't let her pint size fool ya! She has just as much interest in dolls as she does business and learning," the Lily Frilly website says of its little leader. "Although Lily loves to watch Saturday morning cartoons with her older brother and sister, she also loves to learn about investments with her parents. Because of her love for all things girly and frilly, with the help of her mom, Lily Frilly was born."

According to WWD, Lily Frilly is expected to bring it nearly $2 million this year, "with hair bows and accessories accounting for 70 percent of the volume and apparel comprising the remaining 30 percent."

In 2019, Courtney told Black Enterprise that she noticed her daughter's entrepreneurial spirit at an early age and "didn't wait until she was an adult" to help her reach her potential.

"From the time Lily was 3, I knew then she had a business mindset. At an early age, as she watched me build a successful business from the ground up, it exposed her to many possibilities and goals, so with that, we didn't wait until she was an adult to help her pursue them," the beauty maven said. "Many people don't understand the importance of instilling 'the NOW' into children. Not in all situations do you have to wait until you're older to pursue your dreams."