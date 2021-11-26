Lily Collins Teases Chic Emily in Paris Season 2 Style: 'Epic Dresses' and 'Literally No Sweatpants'

"The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humour Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of Covid where comfort was everything," the 32-year-old actress said

Get ready for some very hot haute couture.

In an interview with Vogue Australia this week, Lily Collins talked up the new season of Emily in Paris, and promised the show's buzzy fashions will just keep getting better.

"The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humour Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of Covid where comfort was everything," the 32-year-old actress said, adding, "There are literally no sweatpants."

There will, however, be "epic dresses" courtesy of stylist Patricia Field, formerly of Sex and the City, plus eye-catching accessories like tiny purses Emily "can't fit anything in ... but they are quite funny and sweet."

Emily in Paris Credit: Lily Collins/Instagram

Collins also teased vintage fashions, plus lots of sparkle, among other details. "It was really nice to have fun with fashion again," she shared.

Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series drops Dec. 22; last week, the trailer debuted, picking up where season 1 left off, with Emily trying to come to terms with her emotions after falling for her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who is dating her friend Camille (Camille Razat).

Sex and the City creator Darren Star returned to helm the second season of the series, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020. Season 1 of Emily in Paris reached 58 million households around the world in its first 28 days when it premiered in October 2020.

Other returning stars include Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold as Emily's co-workers Julien and Luc, and Ashley Park as her American bestie Mindy. Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard also join the cast for the next chapter of adventures.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 201 of Emily in Paris Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Changes — including further diversification of the cast — were made following "conversations" around the first season, Collins, a producer on the series, said in her Vogue interview.

"When you're given feedback after the first season of a show, it does allow you to do better, to listen, and to creatively still feel like the show you set out to make, but also allow for change, and more voices to be heard," she said. "That was really important to me."