Lily Collins' Met Gala Necklace Had Its Own Security Guard and a Special Key to Unlock It

Lily Collins had a special set of eyes on her when she stepped out on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Collins, 30, explained that her Cartier Magnitude High Jewelry necklace had its own security team.

The necklace was made with platinum, emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, black lacquer and diamonds, according to Forbes. The To the Bone actress paired the jewels with Priscilla Presley-inspired hair and bridal white Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

“Not only its own security guard, but there was also a woman – the only woman who had the key to unlock it!” Collins told Corden, 40.

“There’s a device used for this specific necklace and at the end of the night, I had to have her there to take it off,” Collins said.

However, before Collins handed over the stunning piece of jewelry, she asked the security guard to take a photo of her in her hotel bathtub — a tradition she follows after every Met Gala.

Image zoom Lily Collins Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“One of my best friends was supposed to go to the afterparties with me, and she bailed. [She] usually takes a picture of me in the bathtub in my outfit — I know, it’s a thing I do, whatever — but I asked the security guard to take it for me,” Collins explained.

“So before they took the jewelry off, I was like, ‘I know this is weird, but can you take a picture of me in the bathtub?’ It was a woman, so I felt fine about that, but she thought I was really weird … but she nailed it. I got the photo.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Collins’ necklace requiring security to follow her around all night reminded many fans of the plot of Ocean’s 8.

RELATED: The Best Dressed from the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet: The Craziest, Campiest and Most Couture Looks

In the film, Debbie Ocean (played by Sandra Bullock) assembles a group of women (Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter) to steal a $150 million Cartier necklace called the Toussaint from actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) at the Met Gala.

“Lily Collins is wearing a never before seen @Cartier necklace and the plot of Ocean’s 8 is becoming more and more real #MetGala,” one fan wrote.