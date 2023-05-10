Lily Collins' Engagement and Wedding Rings Stolen from Hotel Spa in West Hollywood (Exclusive)

Police are investigating after Lily Collins had her engagement ring, wedding ring, and other belongings were stolen from a West Hollywood hotel on May 6.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirms to PEOPLE that officers responded to a burglary call at Edition Hotel on Sunset Boulevard after a well-known female celebrity's belongings were stolen from a secured locker.

The Emily in Paris actress was staying at the hotel when she went to the spa and locked up her belongings, sources tell PEOPLE. When she returned, her rings and other belongings were gone.

There was no evidence of forced entry and police are reviewing security footage to try and identify any leads, sources say. The report for the items stolen is categorized as "over $10,000."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Lily Collins engagement ring. Charlie McDowell/Instagram

The 34-year-old actress announced her engagement to writer/director Charlie McDowell on Instagram in October 2020, posting two photos of the cute couple and a close-up of her unique ring: a rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and thin gold band.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." Collins captioned the series of photos, snapped during and after the intimate proposal, which happened during a road trip provided by outdoorsy.com.

McDowell — who is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell — also shared the exciting news on his own Instagram page alongside a smiley photo of his new fiancée flashing her ring: "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you. 💍🎉" he captioned the post.

He received a slew of congratulations from his celebrity followers including jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth, who commented on McDowell's photo with a string of red heart emojis. The director replied, "Thank you for making the most beautiful ring I've ever seen."

Collins chimed in as well adding, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart SO much for the most stunning, perfect ring. It's breathtaking."

A representative for Irene Neuwirth confirmed the ring is a "one-of-a-kind rose-cut diamond." Neuwirth thanked McDowell on Instagram for trusting her with the task and called Collins the "perfect muse."