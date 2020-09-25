Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Pink Ring
“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..." the actress captioned a series of photos snapped during and after the intimate proposal
Lily Collins is officially off the market!
On Friday, the 31-year-old actress announced her engagement to writer/director Charlie McDowell on Instagram, posting two photos of the cute couple and a close-up of her unique ring: a cushion-cut pink stone set on a thin gold band.
“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together...” Collins captioned the series of photos, snapped during and after the intimate proposal.
The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star's famous friends and followers left sweet messages in the comment section.
"Congrats!!!! 💕💕" Ashley Tisdale wrote. "Soooo happy for you! Love you Li Li boo! What a special day 🥰❤️💍💃🏽" Ciara said.
"😭 congratulations !!!" Zoey Deutch added.
McDowell — who is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell — also shared the exciting news on his own Instagram page alongside a smiley photo of his new fiancée flashing her ring: “In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you. 💍🎉” he captioned the post.
Collins and McDowell first sparked dating rumors in July 2019, when they were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles, according to Metro UK.
One month later, the To the Bone actress made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a few snaps of the two in Paris, France.
“Always got your back…” Collins captioned a photo of herself with her head leaning on McDowell’s back.
McDowell’s directing credits include episodes of the Kirsten Dunst-starring Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, as well as Legion, Dear White People and Silicon Valley.
The director was previously romantically linked to Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara.
In February 2019, Collins and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo ignited relationship rumors after being photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, but sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the two, who share the same manager, are just friends.