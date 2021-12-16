Lily Collins Says Emily in Paris' Season 2 Mixes 'New and Unknown Designers with Vintage Couture'

The actress tells PEOPLE there is a "heightened sense of fashion" for the series' second season, which is scheduled to debut on Netflix on Dec. 22

Lily Collins is opening up about the much-anticipated fashion that will be seen on Emily in Paris' upcoming second season.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Emily in Paris Tastemaker Event at The West Hollywood Edition on Wednesday evening, the 32-year-old actress said that there will be eclectic fashion galore when the show returns on Dec. 22.

Detailing that the series worked with renowned costume designer Patricia Field and Marilyn Fitoussi, who she described as Field's "French counterpart," Collins tells PEOPLE exclusively, "The two of them together are such geniuses and they have such different and also very similar voices in fashion."

"The mixture of the two creates this dialogue that is so fascinating. They're so collaborative," she continues. "We mix new and unknown designers with vintage couture."

"The collaboration between them and each actor is so amazing. This season, we could go into the wardrobe and go, 'Oh, that's for Samuel [Arnold]. Well, that's for Camille [Razat], that's for Ashley [Park], that's for me. We all have such individual styles," Collins adds. "It's really hard to create a show where every single character has their own look and aesthetic, and to have it be such a heightened sense of fashion for season two, I was like 'Oh my God, how do you guys do this?'"

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021 Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

The new season of Emily in Paris is set to pick up right where season 1 left off, with Emily trying to come to terms with her emotions after falling for her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who is dating her friend Camille (Razat).

Other returning stars include Bruno Gouery and Arnold as her co-workers Julien and Luc, and Park, 30, as her American bestie Mindy. Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard also join the cast for the next chapter of adventures.

Sex and the City creator Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020. Season 1 of Emily in Paris reached 58 million households around the world in its first 28 days when it premiered in October 2020.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins said in a prior press release. "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh."

Last month, Collins chatted with Vogue Australia and promised that Emily in Paris' buzzy fashions will just keep getting better.

"The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humour Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of COVID where comfort was everything," she said, adding, "There are literally no sweatpants."

There will, however, be "epic dresses" courtesy of stylist Field, 79 — formerly of Sex and the City — plus eye-catching accessories like tiny purses Emily "can't fit anything in ... but they are quite funny and sweet."

Collins also similarly teased vintage fashions, plus lots of sparkle, among other details with Vogue Australia. "It was really nice to have fun with fashion again," she shared.