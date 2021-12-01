"Yup, they're real," Lily Collins captioned a photo showing off her bangs alongside Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park

Lily Collins Debuts Fresh Cut While Promoting Season 2 of Emily in Paris: 'New Bangs, Old Habits'

Lily Collins is sporting a new look!

The Emily in Paris star, 32, showed off her bangs on Instagram Tuesday in a duo of pictures alongside costar Ashley Park.

"New bangs, old habits. Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day…" Collins wrote in the caption.

In the photos, the actress rocked a striped cold-shoulder top paired with a tan skirt and black stockings.

In the comments, Collins' husband, Charlie McDowell, replied to the post with a string of love-eyes and fire emojis.

Park, who plays Emily Cooper's bestie Mindy in the Netflix series, commented, "Couldn't be happier to be by your side again 😘," to which Collins responded, "I've missed it SO!😍."

Collins also appeared on the Instagram account of hairstylist Gregory Russell displaying her new bangs. "🤍Fresh bangs for my sweetheart @lilyjcollins 🤍," Russell, who has also styled the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy and Camila Morrone, wrote in the caption.

Collins and Park are currently doing press for the second season of Emily in Paris, which premieres on Dec. 22.

The show follows Emily Cooper, played by Collins, as she continues to immerse herself in Parisian life after landing a marketing job at a trendy firm run by the fierce Sylvie (Call My Agent's Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).