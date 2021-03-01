Lily Collins Channels Her Fashion-Forward Emily in Paris Character at the 2021 Golden Globes

The actress snagged a best actress nomination for her role in Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is ready for her close up.

Lily Collins, who earned a best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy nomination for her starring role as a bubbly marketing executive in the Netflix rom-com, donned a printed one-shoulder Saint Laurent dress for the 2021 Golden Globes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show was broadcasted virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Collins tuned in from the comfort of her couch — but didn't skimp on style. Her dress featured a cut-out on one side and a large dramatic shoulder pad.

"Lily's Saint Laurent dress and her newly chopped hair length inspired me to create a voluminous curly texture a la Marisa Berenson," Collins's hairstylist and Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell said in a press release.

"Starting on Lily's damp hair, I applied Pureology Weightless Volume Mousse in sections brushing through each with my Conair Knot Dr. Pro Detangling Brush to evenly distribute the product from root to tips."

"For our blow out, My first focus was using the Conair Double Ceramic Round Brush and GHD Helios(™) Hair Dryer around her face and on top of her head to smooth and tame any flyaways," Russell explained. "Then I switched to my Conair Double Ceramic Vent Brush and continued to blow dry through the back to maintain a soft texture and bounce."

The Emily in Paris star, 31, was up against Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and Catherine O'Hara who won the award for her role in Schitt's Creek.

Along with her best actress nod, Emily in Paris also earned a surprise nomination for best television series, musical or comedy. The 10-episode series was mostly well-received by American audiences for its romantic escapism amid a global pandemic, though it did spark debates for its cliché depiction of Parisian culture.

Despite the mixed reviews, Netflix announced in November that the rom-com has been renewed for a second season.

The show, which comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and premiered Oct. 2, follows Collins in the titular role as a young American woman who gets hired at a Parisian marketing agency called Savoir.

To announce the news of the second season, Netflix wrote a formal letter from Emily's French boss Sylvie Grateau, informing her American boss Madeline Wheeler (played by Kate Walsh) that she'll have to stay with the team in Paris a while longer.

Image zoom Lily Collins in Emily in Paris | Credit: NETFLIX

"We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time. Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," reads the playful letter, written in the voice of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's character.

"Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I'm leaning towards the former — her results are impressive," the letter continues. "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

"We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don't let her know that."

Netflix did not reveal when the sophomore season would begin production or when it is slated to hit the streaming service.