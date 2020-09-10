Lily Allen Debuts Diamond Wedding Ring and Heart-Theme Manicure from Her Las Vegas Nuptials

The singer's quirky wedding manicure paired perfectly with her Las Vegas chapel ceremony to Stranger Things actor David Harbour

Lily Allen has a new diamond ring — and a rhinestone-encrusted manicure to match!

The singer, 35, tied the knot to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 45, in a Las Vegas chapel on Monday, Sept. 7, wearing a '60s-inspired, double-breasted Dior wedding dress and suede platform heels.

The bride pulled her raven hair into a vintage-inspired bouffant updo and accessorized with simple gold jewelry for the quirky ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by a meal of In-N-Out burgers.

After the nuptials, Allen showed off her not-so-subtle wedding manicure — long acrylic nails with a white base, heart-shaped designs and plenty of rhinestones — as well as her classic solitaire ring accompanied by a simple diamond band on social media.

“S/O to @naominailsnyc for the wedding nails,” the “Smile” singer wrote on her Instagram Story.

Allen's nail technician, Naomi Yasuda, posted the same photo on Instagram and congratulated the "lovebirds" in the caption.

Harbour also shared photos from their big day on Instagram with the caption, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic."

"Refreshments were served at a small reception following," he added.

The wedding came one day after the couple obtained a marriage license.

While Allen and Harbour never publicly confirmed an engagement, the singer showcased what appeared to be an engagement ring in an Instagram post in May.

She seemed to address her sparkler in the comments section, replying, "First rule of engagement club ........." after a fan asked her about the diamond.

The stars were first linked in January, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. (Allen revealed in January 2019 that she had split from DJ Meridian Dan, her boyfriend since 2015.)

Harbour previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol.