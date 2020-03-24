This $19 Moisturizer Might Be the Most Popular in Hollywood

Image zoom

Yet another A-lister has praised the powers of a $19 lotion that’s been around since 1926. This mysterious (or maybe not so mysterious) multi-purpose beauty buy — which we’re deeming one of the most popular moisturizers in Hollywood — comes in a bright green tube that looks so fresh and clean you’d probably buy it even without knowing all of the benefits.

Enter: Weleda’s Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, an all-over body lotion that was most recently praised by the ever-glowing Lily Aldridge. The model was the latest to show off her nighttime beauty routine for Harper’s Bazaar’s Go To Bed With Me series, and though she called out beauty shelf heros like Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Serum ($350; nordstrom.com) and Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask ($12; sephora.com), it’s Weleda’s Skin Food Cream that especially caught our attention.

Why? Because we have yet another name to add to an already extensive list of celebs who’ve raved about the thick, ultra-hydrating, multi-purpose lotion — a list that includes industry heavy hitters like Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham, Michelle Williams, and Adele — and because it’s one of the more affordable beauty buys Aldrige uses at night.

RELATED: Mandy Moore and Emma Roberts Found the Best Way to Wear This Sensible Shoe Trend

This versatile lotion has a thick, buttery consistency that feels so luxurious. It’s great for quenching thirsty skin from head to toe (meaning you can use it as a face cream, a hand moisturizer, and a body lotion), but that’s not all. This multi-purpose cream also gives your skin a dewy, glowing finish. In fact, in 2017, Beckham shared with Into the Gloss that Weleda’s Skin Food was her go-to for a head-to-toe glow. And in the newest Harper’s Bazaar video, Aldridge notes that about 50 percent of makeup artists she’s worked with use it as a base before applying makeup. The result? A healthy, shiny radiance that, according to the model, photographs really well. Let the selfie session(s) commence.

Regardless of whether your skin needs a surge of moisture on your hands or the illusion of a post-vacation glow, Weleda’s Skin Food is the answer. Shop the celeb-loved cream below and see what all the hype is about firsthand.

Image zoom Weleda

Buy It! Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, $18.99; dermstore.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.