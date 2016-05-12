Lily Aldridge may often put (almost) everything on display on the job as a Victoria’s Secret bikini model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue staple, but she often keeps her personal life on the DL. So it was a sentimental surprise to see her cute anniversary throwback of her wedding night to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

Image zoom



Source Instagram

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with just family in attendance in 2011. And she just shared an adorable Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary, portraying the two swaying — and smooching! — in their wedding attire.

Image zoom



Joe Buissink

Aldridge wore a custom strapless Vera Wang gown on the special day, which featured layers of chantilly and corded lace appliqué and raw edge swirling chiffon detail at the back (which is on full display in the new pic). Her rocker hubby chose a Gucci suit with light gold tie.

A few weeks before the nuptials, he told PEOPLE the exact date of his wedding was kept a secret from him. “You have to ask Lily [about the wedding date]. She won’t tell me. I think it’s somewhere between May 10 and May 20, but she won’t tell me because I have a big mouth.”

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Look Gorgeous in Photos



A year later they welcomed daughter Dixie Pearl Followill in June 2012 who has definitely inherited her dad’s “big mouth” ways. “She talks all day — she loves talking and saying ‘Hi’ to everyone,” Aldridge shared in 2013. “She’s so social.”

In fact, she’s so popular she’s already situated herself in the world’s most exclusive squad. Aldridge said that Dixie is “best friends” with Taylor Swift (they even visit Disneyland together!). “She asks to go to Taylor’s house every day and loves to go upstairs and play with her cats,” Aldridge shared.

What do you think of Aldridge’s wedding dress? Share below!