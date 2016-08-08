Plus, the Victoria's Secret Angel dishes on mommy-daughter dressing, her wedding dress and more

Lily Aldridge on Her Gold Met Gala Eyebrows: 'It Could Have Been a Total Fail!'

Lily Aldridge is fearless when it comes to fashion. She’s not afraid of polarizing trends and loves to play with beauty. Case in point: Her 2016 Met Gala look, which just happens to top her list of all-time favorite ensembles. The Victoria’s Secret Angel told PeopleStyle all about her rule-breaking style moment in our “5 Questions” video series (watch the clip above), plus she shares a very important beauty PSA, dishes on her daughter Dixie’s “major” closet and more in the video above.

“This year I went to the Met Gala with Michael Kors, and I had this beautiful gold dress. My beauty team wanted to do something different. We were playing with color. We were maybe going to do gold in my hair, gold on my face and last minute we decided to do a bleached eyebrow look and do gold on my eyebrows,” she shares. “It was definitely one of those things where I was super nervous about it. It was a huge risk. It could have been a total fail.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luckily, when Kors arrived, he totally loved the look too.

“It’s important in fashion to take chances, and take risks and play with your beauty routine and think outside the box,” Aldridge adds of her overall style mantra.

Speaking of brows, the 30-year-old model spills that in high school she “plucked all her eyebrows off.”

“Thankfully I’m Italian so they grew back fast!”

We hope Aldridge’s 3-year-old daughter Dixie learns from her mom’s mistakes and stays clear of the tweezers. She’s definitely already on Aldridge’s style path thanks to her well-stocked closet.

“Shopping for girls is so much fun. There are constant boxes coming to my house,” Aldridge shares, explaining that her husband, Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill, has started to notice a pattern. ‘I’m like,’Babe, It’s for Dixie. It’s fine!'”