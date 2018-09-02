Lily Aldridge's New Levi's Campaign Will Make You Fall in Love with Denim All Over Again

Courtesy Levi's

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means your Instagram feed will be flooded with photos of pumpkin spice lattes before you know it. But this year, it’s time to shake up the unofficial uniform of fall (flannels, flannels and more flannels). And Lily Aldridge has the perfect solution: denim on denim on denim!

Aldridge is the new face of Levi's Made Crafted fall/winter 2018 collection and in addition to modeling all of the line’s cute new styles, she happened to wear the perfect transitional outfit to its launch party.

She teamed a pair of slightly distressed 501 skinny jeans with a tied chambray top, and did the “fashion drape” with a denim jacket (all from the Made Crafted line). It’s a fresh take on the Canadian tuxedo that looks unexpected and ready for fall.

“Made and Crafted is cool because it’s still very much Levi’s; that classic, cool style but a little more fashion-forward, a little more elevated,” Aldridge says about the line. “I’m very much a jeans-and-tee girl but it’s fun to have those daring pieces that can live in your closet forever and elevate your look or add a little something special.”

A few of our favorite pieces throughout the line are those that take a classic style and give it a fresh new twist. There’s a half cable knit, half denim trucker jacket, a pleated skirt that elevates your go-to pencil style and the oversize shirt which was remade into a tunic.

Aldridge says she’s partial to the trucker jacket (pictured above) and the 501 Crop Jeans, but because she’s “very much a jeans and T-shirt girl,” her ambassadorship with Levi’s is a very natural fit — especially given her long history with the brand.

During a chat with the collection’s design director, Nicolle Arbour, Aldridge revealed that during a tour through the Levi’s archives, she found a piece of art her father, artist Alan Aldridge, made for the brand in ’70s.

“I had no idea, I was grateful to you guys to have this special moment. It was something I’ll never forget,” she said.

And her husband, King of Leon singer Caleb Followill, actually recognized Aldridge at Coachella thanks to a Levi’s commercial she did.

“It was the first kind of thing I experienced where people would recognize me like, ‘You’re the girl from the Levi’s commercial,'” and apparently Followill was one of those people. “He found me,” Aldridge confesses. (The two are now expecting their second child.)

Her Levi’s legacy is living on, and inspiring the closets of many.