Most of the attention may have been on the honorees at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors Sunday night for the Obamas’ final ceremony during President Obama’s time in office, but there were some fashion moments to cheer about too. First, there was Michelle’s festive green off-the-shoulder Gucci gown, which seemed to fit right in with the evening’s holiday decor. But the style surprise of the night came courtesy of model Lily Aldridge, who wore a stunningly simple white high-neck halter dress by Jason Wu that was reminiscent of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s iconic wedding gown.

Aldridge attended the Kennedy Center Honors with her husband of five years, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill. The elegant gown, which she paired with Sophia Webster sandals, is slightly different from what you’ll see her in next: Aldridge is in her seventh year as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and she walked in her eighth Victoria’s Secret show last Wednesday, airing tonight on CBS. Aldridge told PeopleStyle in a recent video for our “Life-Changing Tip” series that she became more adventurous with her style after giving birth to daughter Dixie, now 4. “I was so one way before I had my daughter…and then something switched in me and it totally changed my fashion, the way I felt, the choices I made. I was less scared to make choices that people might not like.”

The model isn’t the first star to channel Bessette Kennedy. Bryce Dallas Howard told PEOPLE at this year’s Toronto Film Festival that her style is “like Carolyn Bessette meets Kim Kardashian.” Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks also said her wedding dress was inspired by the fashion icon.

The 39th Kennedy Center Honors will air Tuesday, Dec. 27 (9 p.m. ET/PT) on CBS.

Do you see the Carolyn Bessette inspiration in Aldridge’s dress? And will you watch her in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS?