Lily Aldridge Felt 'Giddy' Wearing Millions of Dollars of Diamonds for Bulgari Campaign

"Getting to wear this jewelry is every girl's dream come true," the model said

Put Lily Aldridge in a room with diamonds, and she becomes a little girl playing dress up.

“I mean, getting to wear these millions of dollars worth of jewelry is every girl’s dream come true,” the model told PeopleStyle at the news conference announcing her as Bulgari’s new spokesmodel. “It’s really exciting and then when you find out the prices you kind of get all giddy,” she said, recalling what it was like to shoot the campaign with the beautiful baubles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bulgari has signed the Victoria’s Secret model as the new face of the brand, and she will lead the global campaigns through 2017.

Aldridge — who is also the face of Michael Kors’ new Wanderlust fragrance — joins the ranks of Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, who have all been Bulgari ambassadors in the past.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Look Gorgeous in Photos

But the role is an extra special one for Aldridge. “I am Italian, my family comes from Italy so to be the ambassador of such an iconic Italian brand is such an honor for me,” she shared during the news conference. “We just had so much fun,” she remarked of the shoot with Mario Testino.

It doesn’t hurt that the brand has been “very generous” with her; she showed us the ring they gifted her to celebrate the collaboration. “They just gave me this [gestures to ring], which is amazing and exciting.”

But that’s not the item she’s had her eyes on. It’s the serpentine choker that first captured her attention. “I’ve been dying to get one of these serpentine chokers forever,” she gushed, caressing the one she got to wear for the event. “It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time so maybe my husband [Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill] will read this and buy it for me!,” she said laughing.

Hint hint, Caleb.