If you’re a fan of Lilly Pulitzer and doing good for the environment then you’re going to want to set your alarm right now. On Monday, June 18th at 8:00 a.m. EST Lilly Pulitzer will be dropping their newest collection of colorful printed water bottles from their third collaboration with eco-conscious water bottle brand S’Well. The last time these two teamed up, the collection sold out within 15 minutes so if you’re looking to get your hands on one (or 10!) this time, we suggest setting your iPhone alarm early.

The collection includes six colorful prints (Catch the Wave, Race to the Wave, Shell We Dance, In The Groves, Jet Stream and Up With The Sun). Four 17-ounce bottles for $42 each and one 25-ounce bottle design for $54 will be available for purchase at Lilly Pulitzer stores and LillyPulitzer.com as well as select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com. But if you’re looking to score the exclusive 25-ounce Up with the Sun bottle design for $54, you’ll have to head to S’Well’s website.

