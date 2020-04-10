Lilly Pulitzer Just Discounted Everything on Its Site

Image zoom

Lilly Pulitzer is known for sales so good they’ve racked up long waitlists just to enter the site (think: Black Friday lines, only virtual). That said, we’re fairly certain the brand has officially outdone itself with its latest round of deals. There’s no waitlist and no code — all you have to do is go on the Lilly Pulitzer site now to score 30 percent off everything (yes, you read that correctly).

It’s rare for a brand to unveil markdowns on its entire inventory, but alas, Lilly Pulitzer, a label known for its quirky, colorful prints, has made it happen — and the reason behind this unprecedented sale is just as noteworthy as the discounts themselves.

“This spring may not have ended up how any of us imagined, but we often hear from you how happy our prints and clothes make you feel,” the promo details read. “So, we wanted to add brightness to your day and your closet by offering 30 percent off sitewide from April 10th through April 13th to explore the best of our Spring line.” Cue the collective aww-ing.

In case you missed one very important detail, allow us to repeat it again: This sitewide sale is only until Monday, so that gives you four days to shop these once-in-a-lifetime deals. We know, there’s a lot to sift through with a sale as massive as this one, so we took it upon ourselves to scour through the more than 1,200 markdowns to find 11 must-buys — including this super cute T-shirt dress that was made to be worn with white sneakers, these comfy velour pants that are great to wear while you work from home, and this printed dress that’s too sweet for words.

Shop our favorite finds from Lilly Pulitzer’s unprecedented sitewide sale below.

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Anabelle T-Shirt Dress, $82.60 at checkout (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Gladys Ruffle Cardigan, $82.60 at checkout (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 7” Darci Knit Short, $61.60 at checkout (orig. $88); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Arabelle Jumpsuit, $131.60 at checkout (orig. $188); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Shelli Dress, $138.60 at checkout (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Fiesta One-Piece Swimsuit, $103.60 at checkout (orig, $148); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Mckim Sandals, $61.60 at checkout (orig. $88); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 33” Jordynne Velour Pant, $68.60 at checkout (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Pool Flip Flop, $26.60 at checkout (orig. $38); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Quilted Kat Crossbody Bag, $131.60 at checkout (orig. $188); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Sophie Dress, $96.60 at checkout (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com

