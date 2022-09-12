There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Shop Lilly Pulitzer's Biggest Sale of the Year

Lilly Pulitzer prints are one-of-a-kind and easy to spot in a crowd. Known for their whimsical designs and colorful combinations, they've essentially become synonymous with summer. Though the season may be coming to an end, now's the time to stock up: The brand's Sunshine Sale — ahem, its biggest event of the year — is finally back!

For 48 hours only, you can score up to 70 percent off hundreds of printed styles, including dresses, tops, activewear, swimsuits, and accessories. With nearly 600 pieces to choose from and so little time to shop, it can feel slightly overwhelming. So we narrowed it down to our seven favorites that we can't resist adding to our carts before the sale ends.

First up is this halter-neck maxi dress that's decorated with an eye-catching blue, pink, and green pattern that reminds us of vacation. It has a waist-defining belt and a side slit to show off your favorite sandals. You can snag it in sizes XXS to XL for $124 off right now.

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Monterrey Maxi Dress, $74 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Speaking of Lilly Pulitzer dresses, this T-shirt mini option that's now only $44 is very on-trend. It's made from a comfortable cotton material and features a bold blue and pink print, a square neckline, and statement sleeves. Also, peep this crisp white off-the-shoulder maxi dress that has a barely-there pattern you might not see unless you're looking closely — and it's a whopping $229 off.

Looking for a more classic print? This electric blue gingham top is currently under $50. The babydoll-style blouse has a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and pretty puff sleeves that will look good with jeans or shorts for between-season dressing.

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Sarafina Gingham Babydoll Top, $44 (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com

While you might not be wearing your playful pieces into fall, this is the perfect opportunity to score Lilly clothing and accessories at steep discounts for next year. The sale ends on Wednesday, September 14 at midnight ET. Given the popularity around the brand and the fact that it rarely offers discounts, we expect sizes to sell out quickly, so it's best to shop sooner rather than later.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks from the Lilly Pulitzer Sunshine Sale before it's too late!

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Esmeray Set, $70 (orig. $228); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Haydn T-Shirt Dress, $44 (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Nessa Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $119 (orig. $348); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Jorgie Terry Romper, $49 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Luxletic 24-Inch Weekender High-Rise Midi Legging, $60 (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.