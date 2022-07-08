Lilly Pulitzer Is at It Again with a Breezy New Collection of Colorful Summer Dresses
Right now, you might be wondering what you're going to wear to that upcoming wedding, baby shower, or milestone birthday party — or maybe you're just on the hunt for something bright and beautiful for any day of the week. If this sounds on point, then we have some exciting news: Beloved label Lilly Pulitzer just released a slew of new dresses.
They come in the brand's signature bright colors, bold prints, and breezy, easy-to-wear cuts that are perfect for warm weather. There are tons of eye-catching looks to choose from, but we rounded up our 12 favorites to shop. Check them all out below.
Best Lilly Pulitzer Dresses to Shop Now:
- Ashtyn Babydoll Eyelet Dress, $238
- Mila Stretch Shift Dress, $198
- Kipton One-Shoulder Romper, $218
- Cody T-Shirt Dress, $98
- Nessa Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $348
- Tiltson Swing Dress, $118
- Kiri Eyelet Midi Dress, $298
- Margarita Maxi Dress, $228
- Moana Wrap Maxi Dress, $218
- Rivera Midi Dress, $248
- Sophiletta Dress, $118
- Geanna Swing Dress, $118
One must-have from the new selection is the Mila Stretch Shift Dress. This classic silhouette is jazzed up with a playful, tropical-inspired print that's available in three colors. It's sleeveless for hot summer days, and the hemline falls at mid-thigh for a length that's appropriate for a number of settings. The soft cotton fabric has a hint of spandex, giving it some stretch, and the exposed back zipper has an unexpected twist in the form of a tassel.
Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Mila Stretch Shift Dress, $198; lillypulitzer.com
Some shoppers already got their hands on it, and many are using words like, "beautiful" and "just gorgeous" to describe it. One customer said they received "so many compliments" when they wore the dress out to dinner, and another added that it "fits perfectly."
Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Rivera Midi Dress, $248; lillypulitzer.com
Another stunner that shoppers are already swooning over is the Rivera Midi Dress. This mid-calf dress comes in white and a vibrant royal blue, and it features ultra-feminine details, like a smocked bodice with a delicate ruffled hem, a flouncy bottom tier, and a jacquard texture. It has a breezy fit that sits away from the body to keep you cool as temperatures rise, and best of all, it has pockets.
Shoppers have deemed it their "favorite dress" and said it's "so comfy, extremely flattering, and would look good on any body type." One reviewer said that it's easy to dress up or down, and that it fit in seamlessly for both the Miami nightlife scene and at the Jersey shore.
Regardless of your plans over the next couple of months, scooping up one (or two) of these statement-making dresses from the new Lilly Pulitzer collection should be at the top of your to-do list right now. Check out more new dresses from Lilly Pulitzer below.
Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Ashtyn Babydoll Eyelet Dress, $238; lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Kipton One-Shoulder Romper, $218; lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Nessa Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $348; lillypulitzer.com
- Lilly Pulitzer Is at It Again with a Breezy New Collection of Colorful Summer Dresses
- PEOPLE Readers Love This Anti-Aging Face Serum, and Now It's on Major Sale
- You Can Get Bissell's Famous Little Green Machine With Over 2,600 Perfect Ratings for Nearly 30% Off Right Now
- All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50 — Including an Echo Dot for Just $20