Lilly Pulitzer Is at It Again with a Breezy New Collection of Colorful Summer Dresses

One must-have from the new selection is the Mila Stretch Shift Dress. This classic silhouette is jazzed up with a playful, tropical-inspired print that's available in three colors. It's sleeveless for hot summer days, and the hemline falls at mid-thigh for a length that's appropriate for a number of settings. The soft cotton fabric has a hint of spandex, giving it some stretch, and the exposed back zipper has an unexpected twist in the form of a tassel.