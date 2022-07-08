Credit: Lilly Pulitzer
Shop

Lilly Pulitzer Is at It Again with a Breezy New Collection of Colorful Summer Dresses

Shop 12 bold, bright styles for sunny days ahead
By Ariel Scotti July 08, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Right now, you might be wondering what you're going to wear to that upcoming wedding, baby shower, or milestone birthday party — or maybe you're just on the hunt for something bright and beautiful for any day of the week. If this sounds on point, then we have some exciting news: Beloved label Lilly Pulitzer just released a slew of new dresses.  

They come in the brand's signature bright colors, bold prints, and breezy, easy-to-wear cuts that are perfect for warm weather. There are tons of eye-catching looks to choose from, but we rounded up our 12 favorites to shop. Check them all out below.

Best Lilly Pulitzer Dresses to Shop Now: 

One must-have from the new selection is the Mila Stretch Shift Dress. This classic silhouette is jazzed up with a playful, tropical-inspired print that's available in three colors. It's sleeveless for hot summer days, and the hemline falls at mid-thigh for a length that's appropriate for a number of settings. The soft cotton fabric has a hint of spandex, giving it some stretch, and the exposed back zipper has an unexpected twist in the form of a tassel. 

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Mila Stretch Shift Dress, $198; lillypulitzer.com

Some shoppers already got their hands on it, and many are using words like, "beautiful" and "just gorgeous" to describe it. One customer said they received "so many compliments" when they wore the dress out to dinner, and another added that it "fits perfectly."

RELATED: Ruffle Dresses Will Be Everywhere This Summer, and Amazon's Outlet Is Filled with Them — Starting at $13

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Rivera Midi Dress, $248; lillypulitzer.com

Another stunner that shoppers are already swooning over is the Rivera Midi Dress. This mid-calf dress comes in white and a vibrant royal blue, and it features ultra-feminine details, like a smocked bodice with a delicate ruffled hem, a flouncy bottom tier, and a jacquard texture. It has a breezy fit that sits away from the body to keep you cool as temperatures rise, and best of all, it has pockets. 

Shoppers have deemed it their "favorite dress" and said it's "so comfy, extremely flattering, and would look good on any body type." One reviewer said that it's easy to dress up or down, and that it fit in seamlessly for both the Miami nightlife scene and at the Jersey shore. 

Regardless of your plans over the next couple of months, scooping up one (or two) of these statement-making dresses from the new Lilly Pulitzer collection should be at the top of your to-do list right now. Check out more new dresses from Lilly Pulitzer below.

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Ashtyn Babydoll Eyelet Dress, $238; lillypulitzer.com

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Kipton One-Shoulder Romper, $218; lillypulitzer.com

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Nessa Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $348; lillypulitzer.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com