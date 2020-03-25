Lilly Pulitzer Never Goes on Sale This Time of Year — but Hundreds of Styles Are 30% Off Right Now

Image zoom

Any Lilly Pulitzer fan knows that it’s extremely rare to find its whimsically printed pieces discounted. The company hosts its After-Party sale in January and September, and then there’s the occasional gift with purchase. But more days out of the year than not, you’re paying full price for Lilly items. That’s why it is such a big deal that Lilly Pulitzer just launched a sale. It’s March. Seriously, this never happens!

For a limited time, you can snag 30 percent off select Lilly Pulitzer styles, including dresses, tops, bottoms, activewear, and swimwear. Once you’ve added your items to your “tote” (that’s Lilly-speak for shopping cart), simply enter the promo code LILLYFAM at checkout to get this amazing discount.

There are over 400 items on sale (many of which are selling out fast!), so we combed through and picked out eight of our favorites still in stock at the time of writing; they include a flirty ruffle-hem swing dress for $53 off, a beautiful creped satin cami for less that $55, and these sporty printed leggings for less than $80.

While Lilly Pulitzer is known for its eccentric patterns, the brand also offers a slew of solid everyday staples, like this belted open-front cardigan that you can layer over practically any outfit. And since we’ve all been spending a lot more time at home lately, we also found comfy pieces that are perfect for lounging around in, like a soft chenille robe and a dreamy cashmere colorblock sweater.

You’ll want to make the move on your favorites because this deal ends on Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Like we said before, a Lilly Pulitzer sale is very rare to come by, so be sure to take advantage of it while you can. Scroll down to shop our picks!

Buy It! Ophelia Swing Dress, $124.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $178); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Kayla Stretch Dress, $138.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Margaery Cami, $54.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $78); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! UPF 50+ Luxletic 26’’ Weekender Legging, $75.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $108); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Brigitte Cashmere Sweater, $138.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Melville Ruffle Robe, $89.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Kismet Pearl Hoop Earrings, $40.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $58); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Macarthy Open Front Cardigan, $131.60 with code LILLYFAM (orig. $188); lillypulitzer.com

