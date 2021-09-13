Lilly Pulitzer's Biggest Sale of the Season Is Back — but Not for Much Longer
Lilly Pulitzer is one of those brands that knows loyal fans will shop its whimsically printed pieces at full-price anytime. So it's always a special treat to find them offered for steep discounts during its two massive sales each year — one of which is happening right now.
For a limited time, shoppers can score hundreds of Lilly Pulitzer clothing, shoes, and accessories for up to 50 percent off. The lifestyle brand is also offering up to 60 percent off its face masks for kids and adults that sold out within several hours after they originally launched. There are almost 800 styles marked down, but sizes are flying out of stock quickly. And since there's less than 48 hours to shop the Sunshine Sale, we combed through it to bring you six must-have pieces that you've got to get in your bag before it's over.
Though summer will be wrapping up soon, now's the perfect opportunity to stock your closet with Lilly Pulitzer dresses in its one-of-a-kind brightly colored floral patterns, like this pink and purple off-the-shoulder midi dress that's $109 off. If you need a little styling inspo, Mindy Kaling recently shared a photo on Instagram wearing a now-sold out Lilly Pulitzer maxi dress with a wrist full of beaded bracelets and a large bamboo woven tote.
While browsing the sale, we noticed lots of fall styles are already selling out, like sweaters, cardigans, and jackets. Some that are still in stock in most sizes at the time of writing, include this balloon-sleeve dress that's perfect for the seasonal transition and this black sequin sweater that would be cute for the holidays, both of which are only $60 right now. And, of course, no Lilly Pulizter sale would be complete without a section full of accessories, like this weekly to-do planner that's now under $20 and this set of three face masks that are $34 off.
To shop the sale, just enter your email address to gain access and start adding your favorite pieces to your Lilly tote (aka shopping cart). The discounts are shown, so there's no need to enter a promo code at checkout. Shoppers, take note: All items are final sale, which means you won't be able to return them, so be sure to double check that everything is correct before placing your order.
These deals end tomorrow, September 14 at midnight ET, so keep scrolling to shop our picks from the Lilly Pulitzer sale before they go back to full price (or sell out).
