It's Finally Here! Lilly Pulitzer's After Party Sale Has Begun So You Better Get In Line ASAP

If you’re a fan of all things Lilly Pulitzer, you’re going to want to head over to their epic After Party Sale right now. The highly anticipated bi-annual sale that’s been known to have a 90,000-person waitlist is back and it begins on September, 10th at 8 a.m. EST and ends September 12th.

Not sure where to start? If you haven’t already created an account, we suggest doing so right here so you can reserve your spot in the digital queue. The digital line is crucial for making sure all of the eager shoppers won’t crash the Lilly Pulitzer website.

Once your virtual spot in line is called, you’ll immediately gain access to the sale. This party gets pretty wild so be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP before they’re gone. Scroll down to check out some of the Lilly pieces we have in our carts — and hurry and get shopping before the sale ends on September 12th!

Buy It! Ashlyn Shift Dress; lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! 5″ Callahan Shorts; lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! UPF 50+ Luxletic 21″ Fara Weekender Crop Legging; lillypulitzer.com

Which Lilly Pulitzer styles are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!