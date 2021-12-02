Lilly Pulitzer's Holiday Gift Guide Is Here — and It Has Prices Starting at Just $5
If you're still left with people on your shopping list, don't worry! Some years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday just have a way of sneaking up and by the time they've arrived, you may just not have your game plan in place. But there's something about being able to shop a curated holiday gift guide without the time restraints of a sale that feels a bit more special, don't you think?
If you're a Lilly Pulitzer fan — or have one in your life — you're really in luck, because the brand came through with a holiday gift guide filled with picks for everyone still on your checklist. (And yes, counting yourself on that list is more than acceptable.)
The brand known for both its whimsical patterns and loyal fan base dropped an entire gift guide section with prices starting at just $5. Since it's also broken down by price, that means you can easily find stocking stuffers like $13 luggage tags as well as luxe floral robes, depending on what type of gift you're shopping for.
For the fan of all things cozy, there's a bundle made up of plush socks, a sleep mask, and a scrunchie all designed with one of the brand's instantly recognizable bright and beachy patterns. If you're looking for a gift for your office bestie, then one of Lilly's note sets or one of its beloved monthly planners are the perfect find.
Of course, a Lilly gift guide wouldn't be complete without its iconic clothing. The list includes some of its best-selling leggings along with cozy cardigans and chic puffer jackets, so you're likely to find something for everyone on your shopping list.
Even if summer won't be here for a while, there's no reason you can't give the gift of some sunshine-inspired cheer during the coldest months of the year! No matter what your budget is, there's a gift the Lilly fan in your life is sure to swoon over.
Keep reading to shop our favorite 20 gifts from Lilly Pulitzer at every price point below.
Best Gifts for Under $30
- Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $27
- 2022 Medium Monthly Planner, $23
- Luggage Tag, $13
- Adult On The Go Mask and Pouch Set, $14 (orig. $42)
- Notes Set, $22
Best Gifts for Under $50
Best Gifts for Under $100
Best Gifts for $100 or More
- Elaine Velour Robe, $138
- Darcia Jacket, $298
- Adelaine Cardigan, $278
- Beale Weekender Bag, $138
- Terri Sweater Wrap, $128
