First Look! See the Lilly Pulitzer Pieces Target Is Bringing Back for 20th Anniversary Partnership

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer for Target Women's My Fans Sleeveless Split Neck Shift Mini Dress, $38/Lilly Pulitzer for Target Toddler Girls' My Fans Short Sleeve Square Neck Ruffle Dress, $20 Courtesy Target

The debut Lilly Pulitzer for Target collection sent shoppers into a frenzy when it launched in the Spring of 2015. Lines stretched out in front of Target stores across the country and stock dwindled rapidly. Now, even four years later, the pieces are still being sold on eBay.

That’s because the Lilly fan base does not mess around when it comes to their love of whimsy, colorful pieces that embody the resort-like lifestyle. And Target is honoring that once again by bringing back select pieces from the original Lilly Pulitzer x Target collab as part of its limited-edition collection celebrating 20 years of designer partnerships.

While you’ll have to set your calendars for September 14 to actually shop the collection, we have a first look at some of the now-iconic Lilly Pulitzer pieces the retail superstore is bringing back.

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer for Target Double Zip Cosmetic Train Case in Fan Dance Print, $22 Courtesy Target

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer for Target 4pk 13.5oz Cocktail Glass Set, $30/Lilly Pulitzer for Target Metal Giraffe Bottle Opener in Gold, $8 Courtesy Target

From the chic patterned mommy-and-me dresses, to the colorful entertaining sets and the tropical printed makeup bag, the collection features the highlight reel of the hottest selling pieces from the original collab. So whether you’re craving tropical-print dresses or a refreshing poolside cocktail, the resort-inspired line will take you where you need to go.

In celebration of its big anniversary, Target is bringing back close to 300 original, hyped-about items from 20 past designer partnerships. Ranging from apparel to accessories and home décor, The Anniversary Collection will be available Target stores and Target.com starting Sept. 14, as supplies last. And if the past sales are any indication, you’ll want to act fast.

Brands including Jason Wu, Zac Posen, Missoni, Rodarte, Anna Sui and more are bringing high-fashion back to the mass market as part of the anniversary partnership.

Image zoom Target

All pieces range from $7 to $160, and will vary by store. Shoppers may purchase up to five items per size and color.

“Two decades ago, when we first set out to make beautifully designed products affordable, we created a movement in retail and culture that proclaimed that design could be – and should be – for all,” Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, shared in a statement about the collab. “This Anniversary Collection takes our guests on a nostalgic journey through our designer collaboration history where they can discover products that they’ll fall in love with all over again, or for some, for the very first time. We’re so proud of this 20th Anniversary Collection and look forward to continuing to bring our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design they can’t find anywhere else.”