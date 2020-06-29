Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lilly Pulitzer Is Having One of Its Biggest Sales Ever — but Only for 48 Hours

Finding discounted Lilly Pulitzer pieces is like striking gold — it’s super exciting, but rarely ever happens. That’s why we’re thrilled to let you in on a little secret: Lilly Pulitzer is hosting a massive sale right now, and it might be the brand’s biggest one ever.

During the Lilly Pulitzer Dressed for Summer Sale, shoppers can score up to 70 percent off a huge selection of its whimsically printed pieces, including dresses, tops, skirts, accessories, and more — there are 600 styles marked down. Nope, you’re not dreaming. These deals are so good, we’re convinced they’re better than Lilly Pulitzer’s After Party sale. All sale prices are marked as is, so all you have to do is add the styles you’re loving to your Lilly “tote,” no need to add a promo code.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ready to start shopping? We combed through and picked out eight of our favorite pieces that, at the time of writing, are still available in all sizes. They include this vibrant neon pink maxi dress that’s $179 off, this chic white eyelet blouse that’s now less than $40 and reminds us of one Kate Middleton wore, and this palm frond-printed skort, a tried and true Lilly girl staple that’s 50 percent off.

This Lilly Pulitzer sale only runs for 48 hours, which means it ends tomorrow, June 30 at midnight ET. But you’ll want to add your favorites to your shopping tote quickly, because as expected, sizes are selling out fast. Scroll down to shop eight of our favorite styles from the Lilly Pulitzer Dressed for Summer Sale.

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Maurine Maxi Dress, $79 (orig. $258); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Darlah Stretch Dress, $69( orig. $218); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Faun Top, $39 (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Marigold Skort, $44 (orig. $88); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Nila Lace Jumpsuit, $79 (orig. $238); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Wicker Wine Basket, $24 (orig. $110); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Alana Sandal, $49 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Eternity Earrings, $19 (orig. $48); lillypulitzer.com