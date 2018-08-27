The 5 Cutest Styles to Shop While You Wait for Lilly Pulitzer's After Party Sale

Brace yourselves! Lilly Pulitzer's 2018 After Party Sale dates have just been announced and we suggest setting your iPhone alarms right now. This year, the highly anticipated sale will begin in-stores on September 8th and 9th and online starting around 8:00 am EST on September 10th. The online sale, which in the past has had an epic waitlist of highly motivated Lilly lovers, will last for three full days, until Sept. 12 (and if you’re hoping to avoid hours-long waits, we suggest creating your account now to make sure you’re ready to jump right into the queue when it kicks off).

There’s no telling exactly what styles will be marked down until the sale actually begins but if you don’t feel like waiting until September to score a cute new outfit (especially with the holiday weekend upon us!) we’ve gone ahead and picked out five of our favorite styles that are perfect to shop in the meantime. From floral print jumpsuits to gorgeous maxi dresses to adorable seersucker mini dresses with ruffle detail, these five styles are ones you don’t want to pass up.

So scroll down to shop these plus more of our favorite Lilly Pulitzer styles now and be sure to mark your calendars for the After Party Sale starting at 8:00 am EST on September 10th!

Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit

Buy It! Emilea Jumpsuit, $198; lillypulitzer.com

Seersucker Mini Dress

Buy It! Devina Dress, $198; lillypulitzer.com

Off the Shoulder Top

Buy It! Dee Top, $118; lillypulitzer.com

Floral Print Maxi Dress

Buy It! goop x Lilly Pulitzer Palm Beach Silk Maxi Dress, $398; lillypulitzer.com

Off the Shoulder Mini Dress

Buy It! Fawcett Off the Shoulder Dress, $178; lillypulitzer.com