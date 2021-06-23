Shoppers Love This Flattering Tie-Waist Tank Dress That's on Sale with a Hidden Coupon During Prime Day
It's hard to believe that Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but don't worry - there are still so many Prime Day deals to take advantage of before the two-day sale comes to a close. That means now's the time to shop for fashion essentials at a stellar discount. If you're looking for a new summer dress, the Lillusory Tie-Waist Tank Dress needs to be on your radar. It's 20 percent off with a hidden coupon during Prime Day, and it's so cute and flattering that you're gonna want it in several colors.
Made with a polyester and rayon blend, this ultra-soft and stretchy dress is the thing you didn't know you needed to up your fashion game this season. You'll appreciate the summer dress's breathable materials when you're walking outside in the heat. Plus, Amazon shoppers say the texture feels like wearing a soft T-shirt, making it an ideal balance of style and comfort.
The tie-waist design also contributes to this harmony. The two butterfly straps wrap around your waist for a flattering effect over the tummy area. There's even enough material to tie a cute knot at the end.
The dress has a trendy tank-style neckline and ruching all along the sides that shows off your figure without being too revealing. If you like a looser fit, reviewers say to size up. The summer dress is available in 17 gorgeous colors and has earned over 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it their "new favorite dress" and say they get "so many compliments" while wearing it.
"This dress could not be more perfect! After purchasing one, I went back and bought two more!" writes one Amazon shopper. "The way the dress is designed makes it perfectly flattering. It shows off all of my curves while 'hiding' my belly fat. Oh, and it is so comfy!!"
If you're ready for a new, fun look this summer, go with the Lillusory Tie-Waist Dress while it's on sale for $26 during Prime Day.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, People 'Forget' They're Wearing It - and It's on Sale for $22
- This Comfy Summer Dress Feels Like Wearing 'Liquid Cotton,' and It's on Sale for $15 on Prime Day
- These Powerful Steam Cleaners Sanitize Floors and Eliminate Stained Grout - and They're All on Super Sale
- Prime Members Can Snag This Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 22,000 Five-Star Ratings for Just $23 Today
- Shoppers Love This Flattering Tie-Waist Tank Dress That's on Sale with a Hidden Coupon During Prime Day
- This One-Piece Swimsuit Has 10,000 Reviews - and It's On Sale for $27 for Amazon Prime Day
- This Self-Cleaning Litter Box Is Over 50% Off Until Prime Day Ends Tonight