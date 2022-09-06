Lili Reinhart Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Empowering Topless Photo Taken on a Rooftop in Venice

Lili Reinhart has previously used her social media platforms to encourage body-positivity and share her own experiences relating to self-image

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 6, 2022 01:18 PM
Lili Reinhart bares all in Venice in newly shared topless photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiF-Z46Ml1H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
Photo: Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart is basking in the Venice golden hour in all of her gorgeous glory.

During some downtime in the City of Water, where she's currently attending the 79th Venice International Film Festival, the Look Both Ways actress took to Instagram with a topless photo of herself watching the sunset from a rooftop.

In the almost-bare-all photo, Reinhart gave a glimpse at her line tattoo located on the side of her breast. Her hair was kept in a relaxed low bun.

"It's me, your little Venice b–," she captioned the post, which garnered compliments from KeKe Palmer and her Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch.

Reinhart, 25, touched down in Italy over the weekend and, in addition to sporting her natural beauty, has since been turning out multiple Miu Miu looks on the red carpet.

On Sept. 5, she made a grand entrance in a tuxedo dress by the label, strappy black heels and Pomellato jewelry, all styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Her blonde locks were swept up into a sophisticated braided updo as well.

"Pretty cocky in this one," Reinhart wrote of the powerhouse outfit in an Instagram post.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Lili Reinhart arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Andreas Rentz/Getty

When it comes to body-positivity, Reinhart has previously used her platform to share her own body-acceptance journey and to discuss societal beauty standards.

Through a series of Instagram Stories posted in January, she revealed that she was "struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months," which she described as "pretty severe."

Reinhart also explained how being in the spotlight has influenced her self-image. "I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity.. but it has," she wrote.

Understanding that she wasn't alone, Reinhart encouraged her followers to "continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."

Lili Reinhart
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Following the Met Gala in May, she threaded her dialogue into a larger conversation by calling out celebrities who publicly talked about "starving" themselves to fit into their gowns.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are...because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f---ing dress?" Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story. "So wrong. So f---ed on 100s of levels," she added, calling the behavior "other-worldly and disgusting."

Although she didn't pinpoint a particular attendee, her commentary was shared after Kim Kardashian revealed that she cut out carbs and sugar from her diet in order to fit into her headline-making gown — the historic Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, which was borrowed directly from Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Florida.

"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies," she wrote.

