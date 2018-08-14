It’s the most luxurious day of the year!

Ahead of the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Hollywood’s A-listers flocked to producer Jennifer Klein’s home in Brentwood to get some pampering in at her annual Day of Indulgence before hitting the (very hot) red carpet.

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes stuck close together at the fête and were photographed lugging huge Samsonite suitcases along with LeSportsac weekender bags stuffed full of beauty goodies, including Glossier cosmetics, Simplehuman travel mirrors, Rituals bath foam, ASICS running shoes, Philips wake-up light, FOREO UFO mask treatment, Dr. Barbara Sturm glow drops, Four Season Resort Oahu and iPic Theaters gift certificates and more.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes Broadimage/Shutterstock

Inside the bash, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford stopped by the Elizabeth Arden set-up for a massage treatment, while Scandal stars Darby Stanchfield and Bellamy Young reunited at the Caudalie and MiniLuxe stations for beauty treatments.

Nearby, Lea Michele gushed over Anthropologie‘s latest water bottles while bonding over Broadway with Rachel Bloom. Yara Shahidi had a girls’ day out with her mom Keri and the duo were spotted indulging in treatments by Tatcha and Ren Clean skincare.

Anna Faris Broadimage/Shutterstock

“A bunch of the ladies got their brows done,” says a party goer, who spotted Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann, Shay Mitchell and more at Benefit's brow bar. The stars — including Anna Faris and Allison Janney (who left with a Flowermaid floral crown) — also shopped new jeans by Sam Edelman, products by Fresh and Spanx shape wear.

Allison Janney Broadimage/Shutterstock

Regina King and Laverne Cox — who also got a reflexology treatment with Pose‘s Mj Rodriguez — were “so happy to finally catch up” and were spotted chatting away on a couch “for a long time,” adds the attendee, who spotted King picking up a cute Cosabella bralette.

Guests sipped on “Little Lemon Diva” drinks served in mini Don Julio bottles, Le Grand Courtage champagne, TAJA coconut water, Coffee Bean, Icelandic Glacial water and Suja juice and tucked into Sprinkles‘ new layer cakes, Tcho chocolates, Sugarfina candy, Garrett Popcorn, Cake Bams rice cakes and Jeni’s Ice Cream.