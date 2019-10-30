Easy, Breezy, Beautiful! Lili Reinhart Is the New Face of Covergirl - and Did Her Own Makeup on Set

Covergirl is bringing back it’s iconic tagline, “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful,” and has enlisted the help of a Hustler to bring a modern meaning to the slogan.

Actress Lili Reinhart was just named the new face of the legendary beauty brand, Covergirl, joining the ranks of fellow spokesmodels Issa Rae and Aysha Curry.

Image zoom Courtesy Covergirl

As a fan of the brand and its makeup since her early teenage years, the 23-year-old actress will help Covergirl relaunch its infamous slogan, “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful,” and act as the face of its new collection coming in Spring 2020.

“I am so honored to partner with COVERGIRL, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup,” the Riverdale star says of the partnership. “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us.”

RELATED: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Is Publishing a Collection of Poems in New Book Swimming Lessons

With that said, Reinhart opted to do her own makeup for her Covergirl announcement photo to embrace her natural beauty.

“I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin,” she explains.

Reinhart has always been open with her fans about her struggle with acne. Last May, she came clean on Instagram about her cystic acne, showing her bare face with cream covering the pimples on her forehead.

RELATED: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Cystic Acne Struggles: ‘My Breakouts Don’t Define Me’

“I’ve had cystic acne since I was 12,” the actress said in her Instagram stories last year. “And it has caused major self-esteem issues ever since. I had to put my biggest insecurity on display. There was nowhere to hide. 20+ people were studying my face on the camera monitor at any given time during the 11 hour shoot. And all I could think about when I was in front of the camera were the pimples on my forehead.”

The actress then initiated the hashtag #breakoutbuddy so her fans and followers who struggle with acne could join the conversation.

“My breakouts don’t define me. To anyone out there who feels embarrassed or ashamed by breakouts… I feel you,” she continued. “We have each other. So let’s get through this acne experience together.”