Like most of us, Lili Reinhart spent her teenage years at the mall. Her favorite store to hit? H&M. A few years and a role on the hit show Riverdale later, she’s now the face of the retailer’s latest Studio Collection.

“I would go there all the time, like every weekend with my friends,” the Cleveland native tells PEOPLE of her new gig over the phone while on a break from shooting Riverdale. (“I’m looking at myself in the mirror now wearing my Betty costume,” she noted.)

James Wright/H&M Magazine

“It was really the first place where I really started to build my wardrobe as a young adult making decisions of my own for the first time,” she says. “I would always buy my winter sweaters from H&M, they have the best sweaters. And denim as well. I got everything from there. My first push-up bra, I got at H&M.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her Private Life With Cole Sprouse Private

So it’s a little surreal that she’s now modeling for one of her favorite stores. “I’m super stoked about it,” says the 21-year-old.

It’s not the first time she’s worked with them, though. What started as a party invite to Coachella 2017 has evolved into being their guest at the Met Gala in May of this year. And what a memorable moment it was: She wore a dazzling silver mini with a billowing train by the brand to make her official red carpet couple debut with beau Cole Sprouse. (No, unfortunately, she didn’t get to keep her dress.)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

But modeling takes her love of the fast fashion retailer to the next level. In the campaign for the trend-focused, limited-edition collection— which dropped today on hm.com — she wears a range of dark denim, cozy sweaters, colorblock skirts and more, all of which reflect her easygoing style.

James Wright/H&M Magazine

“My style has always been very casual,” Reinhart says. “On a day-to-day basis, I have a very casual sense of style and very comfortable. I’ve always been a denim girl. I really love jeans and it’s always been that way.”

James Wright/H&M Magazine

She’s also come a long way since shopping as a teen, and is more open to taking fashion risks than ever before. “I’ve always been very modest, but now I let myself show off more now that I’m older,” she says.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

“I’m not as self-conscious about showing off my chest or my torso. I think that came with confidence and growing up. I felt more mature and more confident in showing off my body a little bit.”