CoverGirl is kicking off 2020 in a big way!

Back in October, the beauty brand tapped Lili Reinhart as its latest celebrity ambassador, and now she’s finally making her big debut in an ad campaign for Clean Fresh — designed to give a youthful glow, the newly-launched collection is vegan and free of talc, formaldehyde, sulfates, parabens and phthalates. Clean Fresh (available today on covergirl.com and in select drugstores) includes a lightweight foundation, a non-sticky tinted lip oil, a versatile glow stick and a long-lasting cream blush.

Image zoom Cover Girl

Speaking with PEOPLE, Reinhart, 23, explains why she jumped at the opportunity to partner with CoverGirl and how the values of the cruelty-free brand align with her own.

“I think everyone in the world knows what CoverGirl is. The brand has been around for a long time but managed to maintain such a good reputation and work with such a vast array of amazing women,” the Riverdale star, who joins a diverse line-up of CoverGirl ambassadors, including Ayesha Curry, Issa Rae, Maye Musk and motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda, says. “I was just thrilled to join that kind of team.”

Image zoom CoverGirl's Clean Fresh Collection

Reinhart — an outspoken advocate for mental health and body positivity — says the Clean Fresh collection was formulated to enhance natural skin, rather than mask it, which reflects “what I stand for and how I wear my makeup on a daily basis.”

“I love to experiment with makeup, but people are getting in a bad habit of hiding their skin under layers and layers of product,” the Hustlers actress says. “I’m working with CoverGirl on this campaign to promote the idea that natural skin is beautiful.”

Image zoom Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

Image zoom Clean Fresh Cream Blush Cover Girl

Despite spending many hours in a makeup chair on set — and enjoying a full-glam look every once in a while! — the star maintains a “less is more” approach to makeup and only adds coverage where she needs it, even on the red carpet.

“I’ve learned you don’t have to over powder your face and letting your actual pores show is actually really beautiful in photos,” Reinhart says, adding that she often does her own makeup on set. Whether it be on Riverdale, during her time filming Hustlers, which she starred alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez, or shooting a beauty campaign (she did her own makeup for her Covergirl announcement photo!), she takes matters into her own hands. “That’s what I like.”

Image zoom Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick

Image zoom Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Oil

Her go-to products? She says she loves CoverGirl’s ashy brown-toned eyebrow pencil, and the Clean Fresh Lip Tinted Oil because it “doesn’t dissolve and applies like a stain” as opposed to giving an opaque finish like a traditional lipstick.

As for mascara, Reinhart swears by the cult classic CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara, and says she uses it almost every time she does her makeup. (Relatable!)