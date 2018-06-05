Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lili Reinhart just marked a major fashion milestone: The Riverdale star attended her first CFDA Awards — and she went all out with her look for the stylish ceremony.

Reinhart, 21, stepped onto the event’s red carpet wearing a white gown with an allover pink floral print, which featured a sheer bustier-style long-sleeve top and a peplum waistline. The look, she said, was a bit bolder than what she’d usually wear.

“I knew that I needed to take a risk and go out of my comfort zone,” she told Candice Huffine during CFDA’s livestream of the event, adding that “this is more extra than I usually wear.”

The star paired her dress with gold sandals and an effortlessly chic hairstyle, with her blonde waves parted down the center and pulled into a low chignon and two tendrils falling loose in front. For her makeup, she kept things simple with a pale rosy pink lip, barely-there eye makeup, flushed cheeks and a major highlight at the tops of her cheekbones.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The CFDAs mark Reinhart’s second major fashion moment in a month: She also attended her first Met Gala in May, posing alongside Cole Sprouse (and confirming their off-screen relationship in the process). At the Met, Reinhart wore a silver H&M minidress with a sweeping train.

Meanwhile, Reinhart wasn’t the only Riverdale star to attend the event: her on- and off-screen bestie Camila Mendes made an appearance as well, dressed in a black sleeveless mini dress with a mesh top and a celestial silver print. The actress paired her dress with strappy black sandals, dangling earrings and her center-parted hair slicked back.