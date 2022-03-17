Lili Reinhart Channeled the '90s with the Accessory We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now

There are some '90s trends you probably vowed to never wear again. Cargo jeans, knee socks, and fanny packs top our list of items we'd like to stay buried deep in the style cemetery. But alas, all of these polarizing trends — and many more from the Spice Girls era — are back with a bang. One particular piece is popping up everywhere from runways to Instagram to the heads of stylish celebs, and we're finally convinced to jump on the bandwagon, too.