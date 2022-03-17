Lili Reinhart Channeled the '90s with the Accessory We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
There are some '90s trends you probably vowed to never wear again. Cargo jeans, knee socks, and fanny packs top our list of items we'd like to stay buried deep in the style cemetery. But alas, all of these polarizing trends — and many more from the Spice Girls era — are back with a bang. One particular piece is popping up everywhere from runways to Instagram to the heads of stylish celebs, and we're finally convinced to jump on the bandwagon, too.
Over the past few years, bucket hats have been making a major comeback, and they're officially here to stay. The lowkey accessory has gained the approval of A-listers like Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna, who has worn a bucket hat in every color and fabric you could imagine. And now, Lili Reinhart is the latest star to endorse the trend. On March 14, the Riverdale actress shared three photos to Instagram wearing a frayed bucket hat. She aptly captioned the post "Miss Honey vibes," giving a nod to the 1996 Matilda character.
Reinhart's entire outfit screams spring, from the floral midi dress to the white sneakers to the big sunglasses, but we can't stop thinking about her hat. There are plenty of bucket hat options out there, from neon and tie-dye to leather and metallic, but what we love about Reinhart's pick is that it's neutral enough to wear with a wide variety of outfits. Plus, the frayed edge exudes effortless style.
Bucket hats are the perfect way to give your sundress-sneakers combo a dash of trendiness. Or, add one to your spring break packing list and pair it with nothing but a swimsuit. Not only will it complete your beach look, but it will protect your skin from the sun, too. We found a super similar pick to Reinhart's bucket hat at J.Crew, and it happens to be 25 percent off with code SHOPSPRING.
Buy It! J.Crew Canvas Bucket Hat with Fringe, $37.13 (orig. $49.50); jcrew.com
Amazon also has a wide selection of bucket hats and we found four dupes of Reinhart's frayed cream pick or less than $11. Shop more bucket hats inspired by Lili Reinhart below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! XSKJY Frayed Bucket Hat, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pogah Distressed Bucket Hat, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Boderier Wide Brim Bucket Hat, $10.99; amazon.com
Buy It! NLCAC Frayed Trim Bucket Hat, $8.99; amazon.com
