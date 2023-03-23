Lila Moss Reveals the Outfit She 'Consistently' Steals From Supermodel Mom Kate Moss 

Kate Moss is a style icon to many, including her 20-year-old daughter Lila Moss.

When it comes to outfit inspiration, the rising model (whom Kate, 49, shares with Dazed Media founder Jefferson Hack) has always looked up to her supermodel mom.

"It's so funny because I would copy her outfits consistently — always wearing black and gray, like skinny jeans," Lila recently told Vogue for its Diary of a Model video series.

She continued: "And now, I come in my outfits and she'll be like, 'Oh my god I'm so jealous you look so cute!' I'm like, 'It's all yours.' "

It's a direct result of Kate's "less is more" MO, which is something Lila has taken note of in the style department.

Lila also admitted that she always has her eye on Kate's bags. Shoes are off limits though because the two have different shoe sizes.

"I can't steal her shoes, which is devastating. She's a size 6 and I'm a size 5 and it's one of my biggest regrets," joked Lila.

She is, however, following in her mom's footsteps.

In 2018, she made her modeling debut as the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, represented by her mom's modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency. Since then, she's walked for big-name fashion houses such as Miu Miu, Chloé and most recently Coperni.

Lila also paid homage to Kate, starring in a "stripped back" Calvin Klein campaign 30 years after her mom's iconic spot for the brand.

While her one and only is certainly commanding the modeling arena, the Cosmoss founder was at first hesitant about Lila joining the industry.

In a 2008 interview, Kate shared that her "dream is for my daughter to be happy" and that she wanted her to "grow up like a normal girl, far from fame."

Last year, Lila also told British Vogue that her mom discouraged her from modeling from a young age. "She was always like, 'If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn't recommend it.'"

Kate has since come around, supporting her up-and-comer kid from the front row and even on the runway.

Two years ago, the English mother-daughter duo walked the Fendi couture show during 2021 Paris Fashion Week. Lila was outfitted in a Medieval-inspired pearl-studded gown while Kate wore an elegant pewter gown with embellishments and drop earrings.

When Lila sees support from her parents, she told Vogue, "It makes me wanna make them proud." Although their cheering does turn up the "pressure," she noted that their gestures are "sweet."

