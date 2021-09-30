Fans Praise Lila Moss for Walking Fendi x Versace Fashion Show with Her Insulin Pump Visible

Lila Grace Moss Hack walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy

Lila Moss proudly put her insulin pump on full display while walking the catwalk at Fendi x Versace's "Fendace" fashion show this week in Milan.

Supermodel Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter has type 1 diabetes, which requires insulin injections (either by needle or pump) to keep blood sugar levels within a healthy range. Rather than covering up, Lila hit the catwalk with her tubeless pod insulin pump in full view on the outer side of her left thigh. She modeled a chic baroque-embroidered jacket and bodysuit on the runway.

Fans quickly took notice and praised the rising model for destigmatizing type 1 diabetes by proudly wearing her pump.

"Thank you for showing your pod!! Inspiring to many diabetics around the world 🌎," one person said on Instagram.

Lila Grace Moss Hack walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

A parent to a child with type 1 diabetes thanked Lila for her honesty. "I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics. 👏❤️," the fan commented. Another mom to a type 1 diabetic child wrote: "You are truly so inspiring thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes. ( from a mother with a son with the same Illness)."

"As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better 🙌," said a former model in the comments of Lila's Instagram post.

Lila first opened up about her diabetes during an interview with The Kit in 2020.

"I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1," she said.

Since following in her mom's footsteps, Lila's already landed major modeling gigs with Miu Miu, Fendi and more. For Kate, one of the most renowned supermodels of the '90s, it was "so emotional" seeing her daughter hit the runway for the first time.

lila grace moss miu miu runway Lila Moss on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 runway