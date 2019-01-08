Lil Wayne's Colorful Stage Outfit at the College Football Playoff Halftime Show Confuses Fans

Typically known for his streetwear style, Lil Wayne definitely branched out of his clothing comfort zone when he made a surprise appearance at the College Football Playoff national championship halftime show in San Francisco Monday and fans could barely tell it was him.

He appeared on stage in an oversize patterned fur coat, a bright graffiti printed smiley face tee, shiny red pants and dramatic black thigh high boots. The rapper also did not fail to accessorize and topped off his look with a wide brimmed fedora-like hat, big bejeweled sunglasses and a striped scarf.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Fans were confused about the star’s fashion choices for the night and took to Twitter to compare his bold outfit to popular characters like Joey from Friends, Spongebob and Mcdonald’s Hamburglar.

Lil Wayne looked like Sponge Bob in his squeaky boots during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/y7rJkn0Q0l — Charlotte Rose Doran (@doran_char) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne’s half time outfit looks familiar… pic.twitter.com/Mazl9tgGGr — Connor Noland (@cnoland_13) January 8, 2019

Also known for his own fashion designs, the 36-year-old dropped a clothing line collaboration, Young Money x Neiman Marcus early last year.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He teamed with the famed luxury department store and released a variety of hoodies, jackets, and T-shirts that have his infamous logo printed on most of the pieces. This was his second clothing release after his streetwear brand, Trukfit.