Lil Uzi Vert first debuted the sparkling pink diamond pierced into his forehead in February

Lil Uzi Vert Says $24 Million Diamond on His Forehead Was Ripped Off by Fans at Music Festival

Ouch! Lil Uzi Vert is opening up about a rather painful experience he had with his fans.

While attending the reopening and 18th-anniversary party of JAY-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City last weekend, the 26-year-old rapper spoke with TMZ on the red carpet, where he revealed that fans ripped out the pink diamond he has his forehead when he dove into a crowd at the Rolling Loud music festival in July.

"I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out," Lil Uzi Vert told the outlet of the jewelry, which allegedly cost $24 million.

"I'm feeling good," he added, also revealing, "I still have the diamond so I feel good."

Back in February, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared a video on Instagram showing off the massive pink diamond pierced into his forehead. At the time, he also gave his followers a look at the sparkling new stone in videos on his Instagram Story as well.

"𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖞 𝖎𝖘 𝖕𝖆𝖎𝖓 💎💕®️," he captioned the initial post, which has since been deleted from his Instagram feed.

Lil Uzi Vert (real name Symere Bysil Woods) first shared his plans for a new piercing the month prior.

In January, he wrote on Twitter, "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." He also included numerous money bag emojis and a diamond emoji in the tweet.

Lil Uzi Vert Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The "Bad and Boujee"-featured rapper shared also more details about the diamond as his followers began asking questions about his decision.

When one fan said that they hope the stone "holds its value," Lil Uzi Vert responded, "GIA Natural" with a kissy face emoji, referring to the Gemological Institute of America.

And when another follower asked the star if he was "still rich" after purchasing the diamond, he said, "Yes that's why it took 5 years."