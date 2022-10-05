Lil Nas X's New Coach Campaign Is About 'Breaking Down Doors'

Lil Nas X is teaming up with Coach as the brand's new ambassador.

Starring in a new short film in collaboration with the fashion company, the "Old Town Road" singer helped unveil Coach's new mission "Courage to Be Real" while calling attention to self-expression and authenticity.

In the clip directed by Petra Collins featuring his latest single "Star Walkin," Lil Nax X, 23, shared his courageous journey of evolution, breaking barriers and stereotypes to become the superstar and the person he is today.

Set in a dream-like world, the film offers a look into the rapper's life story from growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta to rising to fame through music as well as the transformation with his bold fashion choices.

Lil Nas X Coach
Petra Collins

"In each room, Lil Nas X moves through doors that represent the struggles he has faced in life—from fear, self-doubt, to judgment from others—and ultimately takes the stage, inspiring the world to transcend their limits and express who they really are," a press release from the fashion brand described the new campaign video.

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers was thrilled to be bringing the two artists — Collins and Lil Nas X — together for the project. Meanwhile, the Atlanta-bred crooner explained how the campaign serves a similar purpose to the work he has been accomplishing.

"My whole career has been about breaking down doors, and this campaign represents everything I've overcome so far," Lil Nax X shared. "It's about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself, and it's rooted in authenticity and self-expression—two things I really care about. It was really fun collaborating with Stuart and Petra to bring this to life."

Last month, the "Industry Baby" singer also made his New York Fashion Week runway debut and walked for Coach during the fashion house's Spring 2023 show.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the campaign, he reflected on the moment, saying, "That was really cool."

"I felt a little out of place with all these models, but I was like, 'Oh nah, I got this. I'm meant to be here.' I looked a little angry in the face, but I was actually really happy!" he continued.

Getting to sit next to Anna Wintour during Vogue World's fashion show was also a surreal moment for him.

Lil Nas X Coach
Petra Collins

"She was really nice and congratulated me on everything," he said. "I'm just happy Anna even knows of my work. I didn't know I'd be sitting next to her."

Noting that "style is a form of self-expression," Lil Nax X also told PEOPLE in this week's issue that, "It's a way to show people who you are, or at least how you want them to perceive you. I feel like to get further in life, you have to shed skins and do things that you normally wouldn't."

