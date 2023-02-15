True to form, Lil Nas X ruffled all the right fashion feathers with this look.

The 23-year-old "Call Me By Your Name" singer showed up to the Christian Cowan show at New York Fashion Week in an outfit so dazzling it looked ready for the Vegas stage.

For his glam front row cameo, the Grammy-winning artist wore a baby pink satin suit with nothing underneath except his chiseled abs. He accessorized with platform disco ball-inspired heeled boots for some bling as well as bedazzled eye makeup to give the look an extra oomph.

However, what really made the ensemble stand out was the showgirl-inspired feather headpiece the rapper wore. Nas accompanied his satin suit with a light pink headpiece that looked just about as big as him, featuring a bedazzled frame that kept the piece secure, plus dozens of larger-than-life pink ostrich and peacock feathers. The show-stopping headgear was also modeled on the runway in various colorways.

lil nas x/instagram

While watching the latest Christian Cowan designs on the catwalk, the artist sat front and center next to some big names, including fashion designer Prabal Gurung, actress Bella Thorne, country singer Orville Peck and singer Teyana Taylor. He sat directly next to singer Sam Smith, who sported an all-black rendition of the headpiece in their recent music video, "I'm Not Here to Make Friends."

lil nas x/instagram

This comes after the longest Billboard Hot 100 chart topper sat front row at Coach's New York Fashion show with everyone's favorite new rapper, Ice Spice.

Nas and Spice sat side by side in coach garments to watch the fashion house's latest collection debut live. To the show, the "Old Town Road" singer wore a fluffy pinkish-red biker-inspired jacket layered over a pink turtleneck. Pairing the Valentine's Day colored pieces with bedazzled red nails, whistle earrings, heavy blush on his face, make-up freckles and blue jeans. He also carried a fluffy Coach purse that perfectly matched his outerwear.

Sitting next to him, Spice wore a green Coach minidress created to look like a corduroy sports jersey. She paired the green garment with her signature curly red hair, light makeup and her diamond chain with a pendant of herself in Powerpuff Girls style drawing.