Judge Blocks All Sales of Lil Nas X's Controversial 'Satan Shoes' After Nike Files Lawsuit

The unofficial Nike sneakers feature a pentagon charm, text reading "LUKE 10:18" and a stamp showing the shoe's number in the collection (e.g., 17/666)

After Nike filed a trademark lawsuit and a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against MSCHF earlier this week, a federal judge granted the request on Thursday morning to stop the controversial sneakers from being sold, Billboard reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The unofficial black-and-red Nikes — dubbed "Satan Shoes," tied to the release of Lil Nas X's new song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and corresponding music video — feature a pentagon charm, text reading "LUKE 10:18" and a stamp showing the shoe's number in the collection (e.g., 17/666). They even contain a drop of real human blood, which a spokesperson for MSCHF told CNN was donated by members of their team.

MSCHF Satan Shoes Image zoom Lil Nas X and his Satan Shoes | Credit: Lil Nas X/Instagram

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Nike alleged that the shoes — which went on sale Monday and sold out in minutes — were made without the company's "approval or authorization," Rolling Stone reported.

The shoe design is "likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike," and has already resulted in "significant harm to [Nike's] goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism," the lawsuit read, according to Rolling Stone.

MSCHF's attorneys explained in a letter to the judge on Wednesday that the shoes are "not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each."

"There's no statements that Nike is affiliated," MSCHF's lawyer said during the hearing on Thursday, according to Billboard.

Nike's attorney argued, "We have submitted numerous evidence that some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again," adding that the Nike swoosh should be awarded protection, as it's "one of the most famous marks of all time."

The shoes, as well as the music video which features the musician taking a stripper pole to Hell, drew strong backlash online.

Nike referenced the criticism in its lawsuit, asking the court to force MSCHF to halt production on the shoes and award Nike monetary damages, according to CBS News.

The outlet also reported that a majority of MSCHF's shoes, over 600 pairs, have already been shipped to individual consumers, which the brand's lawyer said rendered Nike's claims irrelevant. Nike argued shipping the shoes still presents "post-sale confusion and delusion" for customers.

This is not the first time MSCHF has redesigned Nike shoes. In 2019, the Brooklyn-based company released "Jesus Shoes," a pair of Air Max 97s injected with water from the Jordan River. The shoes also had a crucifix attached to the laces and frankincense-scented insoles.

Nike did not file any lawsuit over the "Jesus Shoes," according to Rolling Stone.

Representatives for Nike and MSCHF did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lil Nas X Image zoom Lil Nas X | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, is reportedly not listed as a defendant on the lawsuit, though he did address it on Twitter Monday, sharing a clip of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants begging for money with the caption "me after the nike lawsuit."

The rapper previously responded to his online critics, and he didn't mince words when it came to defending himself, writing, "Y'all saying a gay n— twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

The "Old Town Road" artist also clapped back at someone who accused him of "destroying society," writing, "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."