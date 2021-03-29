The unofficial Nike sneakers are the result of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and MSCHF, and dropped just — what else? — 666 pairs

Lil Nas X's $1,018 'Satan Nikes' – Containing Human Blood – Sell Out in Less Than a Minute

Lil Nas X just premiered what might be his most devilish (and popular!) offering yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The black-and-red sneakers feature a pentagon charm, text reading "LUKE 10:18" and a stamp showing the shoe's number in the collection (e.g., 17/666). They even contain a drop of real human blood, which a spokesperson for MSCHF told CNN was donated by members of their team.

Only (what else?) 666 pairs of the $1,018 shoes were offered — and according to multiple outlets, including CNN, they sold out in less than a minute.

But fans who wish to snag their own Satan Shoes still have a chance, as they can enter to win the 666th pair at the sneakers' official website. The lottery drawing will take place on Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MSCHF Satan Shoes Image zoom Lil Nas X and his Satan Shoes | Credit: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Nike said in a statement to multiple outlets, including CNN and USA Today, "We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF."

"Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them," they added. (MSCHF confirmed to CNN that Nike was "not involved in [the shoe's production] in any capacity.")

In an interview with Complex published Monday, Lil Nas X (real name: Montero Hill) called the collaboration "a full-circle moment," saying the Satan Shoes were "already kind of in the works" after the popularity of the "Jesus Shoes" MSCHF released in 2019.

"With my song and my video, it was the perfect matchup," said the "Old Town Road" hitmaker. "Some people are gonna be mad or whatever. People already demonize who I am. So you know what? I'll take that. I'll be that and I'm gonna make the best of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X Says He Is Super "Thankful" and "Blessed" for Grammy Nominations

Lil Nas X has faced backlash over both the shoes and his music video for "Montero," which is filled with biblical references and sees the two-time Grammy winner riding a pole down to Hell, where he gives Satan a lap dance in patent leather thigh-high stilettos.

He recently responded to his critics on Twitter, and didn't mince words when it came to defending himself, writing, "Y'all saying a gay n— twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

As for the uproar over his newest project, the musician posted a tongue-in-cheek "apology" to his YouTube channel on Sunday, which began by showing him holding up one of the sneakers and saying in a seemingly serious tone, "Okay, guys, I see everybody's been talking about this shoe, and I just want to come forward and say — "