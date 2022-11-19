Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His 'Montero' Album — See the New Ink!

Lil Nas X got his first tattoo while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, this week

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 19, 2022 02:27 PM
Lil Nas X performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Lil Nas X. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Lil Nas X has gotten his first tattoo!

The "Old Town Road" singer, 23, shared a series of shots of himself getting some ink while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this week.

"Juh got my first tattoo," Lil Nas X wrote in his caption alongside photos of the tattooing experience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wearing a mint green Dior puffer coat, and white shorts from the same brand, Lil Nas X could be seen clenching one fist and expressing pain as he closed his eyes while getting inked on his other arm by the tattoo artist in one shot.

Other images included showed different close-up angles of the tattoo design, which is inspired by the Aries symbol featured on his 2021 album, Montero.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lil Nas X also shared a video from a performance onstage of his single "That's What I Want" in his post, as well as images of himself exploring the streets of the European country.

Poking fun at the rapper's tattoo experience, one follower wrote in the comments section, "Cant tell if you're yawning or if getting a tattoo hurts that bad." Another said, "ARIES GANG ♈️."

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X Jokes That He Might "Black Out" After The Grammys

Lil Nas X's latest post came about after he shared a series of photographs on Instagram a day prior — which included three pics of himself partaking in a bubble bath in a tub.

In the shots, the artist could be seen with his toned abs on full display as white soap bubbles were placed strategically to cover the lower half of his body.

Related Articles
Lil Nas X bubble bath
Lil Nas X Strips Down to Show Off His Abs in Nude Bubble Bath Selfies amid European Tour
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lil Nas X Coach
Lil Nas X Says Wearing a Skirt on Tour Helped Him 'Set My Younger Self Free'
Lil Nas X Coach
Lil Nas X's New Coach Campaign Is About 'Breaking Down Doors'
Lil Nas X is named the new U.S. ambassador for YSL Beauté
Lil Nas X Brings Unapologetic Style and 'Campness' to YSL Beauty as the Brand's New Ambassador
Jason Mamoa attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.
Jason Momoa Gets Cheeky and Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip with Friends
Kendall Jenner is seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kendall Jenner Sports Giant Fake Tattoo on Her Butt in New Photos: 'We Get It, You're a Scorpio'
Grimes Says She's 'Very Seriously Considering' a White Ink Tattoo on Her Face: 'Feels Like It’s Time'
Grimes Says She's 'Very Seriously Considering' a White Ink Face Tattoo: 'It Feels Like It's Time'
celebrity tattoo artist Jose Contreras. Photos all here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EJ9P5Ma1US7mEKa4S6k5GDjVG8GmD8fx credit Willy Weilon
Tattoo Artist Jose Contreras Says the Latest Celebrity Trend Is Getting Inked Under Anesthesia
lil nas x
Lil Nas X Jokingly Asks The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Montero Tour — and the Children's Band Is 'Ready'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cardi B Gets Her Face Inked in Video Shared by Tattoo Artist
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChENzn1uvld/?hl=en steve.lacy Verified we here forever technically 22h
Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy: 'We Here Forever Technically'
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X T-Shirt to 2022 BET Awards in Support of Singer After Snub
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Urinates on BET Award in New 'Late to da Party' Music Video After Calling Out Show