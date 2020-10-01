Lil Nas X Gives an Update on His Dating Life: 'I'm Going to Try to Go Steady'
Fresh off a record-breaking year during which Lil Nas X held a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 consecutive weeks, won two Grammy Awards and even earned a spot on the coveted Time 100 Next list, the 21-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter is reflecting on his overnight success and the emotions that come with it in the latest issue of CR Men (on newsstands Oct. 9).
The “Old Town Road” artist fronts the 11th edition of Carine Roitfeld’s publication and in the candid cover story he admits, “Sometimes I’m laughing about it, sometimes I’m crying about it,” when asked about his newfound fame, adding, “I’m still discovering the magnitude of it all.”
Lil Nas X — who publicly came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019 — also talks about coming out to his family, revealing that his dad "said some very Christian things" including that his homosexuality "could be the devil tempting" him.
"It sucks," he added. "But I guess I saw it coming."
RELATED: Lil Nas X Says He 'Planned to Die' Without Coming Out as Gay: 'It Felt Like That's What I Had to Do'
Despite the ups and downs of his whirlwind rise to fame, the rapper is committed to forging ahead in both his career and his personal life: "I’m dating someone right now," he shared. "We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time."
“I feel like if I put any guy solo in a picture with me, we’re automatically dating," the star joked. "One time, I was sitting in Subway with my brother, and then a few hours later there was [a headline], ‘Lil Nas X and his boyfriend eating Subway to celebrate 17 weeks at number one.'"
The new cover story — throughout which the fashion risk taker dons pieces including metallic green Gucci pants, leather bell bottoms and a multicolor fur coat — coincides with the debut of CR Fashion Book's community-themed issue.
In light of the events of the past few months, CR Men's sister outlet selected a diverse group of change-makers (singer Teyana Taylor, designer Telfar Clemens, Unorthodox actress Shira Haas and models and activists Halima Aden and Sharon Alexie) to front five global covers for its latest issue, all on newsstands Oct. 9.
CR Fashion Book Issue 17 aims to inspire change, spotlight acceptance and empower a "reinvigorated future of uninhibited storytelling and borderless representation," a press release states.
"The intersectionality of fashion and community has always meant more to me than the clothing itself. I've always been interested in style and how people tell the stories of who they are and what they stand for through what they wear,” Lynette Nylander, CR Fashion Book Co-Creative Director & Editorial Director at Large, said in a statement. “In joining Carine [Roitfeld] to direct CR Fashion Book, I wanted to help craft a more inclusive message and have a wider audience see themselves within CR and I really believe this is the vision of fashion our world needs most right now.”
