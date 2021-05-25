Lil Nas X Says His Wardrobe Malfunction During SNL Performance Was Actually 'Perfect Timing'

Lil Nas X chatted with Jimmy Fallon about the moment his pants ripped on Saturday Night Live, promising that it wasn't a publicity stunt

Lil Nas X is still reliving that moment from his Saturday Night Live performance.

During an episode of The Tonight Show on Monday, the two-time Grammy Award winner detailed the thoughts that ran through his mind after his pants ripped on live television.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lil Nas X, 22, made his SNL debut this weekend, performing his latest single, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." He hoped to recreate his music video by performing on a stripper pole when his pants ripped in the crotch area, causing him to finish the song while covering himself with his hands.

"I'm pretty much going down the pole, doing my little sexy drop down and boom, I feel air," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I'm like 'Okay, there's definitely a breeze going on.' And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there."

The "Old Town Road" star said he was just hoping that he hadn't revealed himself on-air before he noticed his pants ripped.

Lil Nas X during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and musician Dave Grohl on 'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, 'Please God, no,' " he continued, noting that he couldn't let his dancers know what happened because the performance was broadcasting live.

Fallon replayed a clip of the moment, joking that the star still managed to stay on beat while trying to cover himself. "It was perfect timing. If they would've ripped any other time during the performance, everything ... over," Lil Nas X said. "If you listen closely you probably can hear the rip."

Fallon also played a clip of the rapper's rehearsal footage to let fans see how the performance should have gone. The rapper was hoping to continue his dance by spinning around the pole.

Lil Nas X Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I want everyone who thought it was a publicity stunt to see that. It was not. I would never rip my pants in public on purpose," Lil Nas X continued, saying that the hectic week leading up to the show was testing his patience.

During his talk show appearance, he also discussed his upcoming album, Montero, out this summer. On Friday, Lil Nas X also dropped the single and video for "Sun Goes Down," his latest single about the sadness of being a closeted adolescent.