Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet

Lil Nas X has always had an eye for fashion. Ever since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, the musician has been making memorable style statements with every public appearance, concert and awards show.

Over the years, Lil Nas X's fashion had gone from understated to bold. Before he came out as gay in June 2019, he opted for less eye-grabbing looks to avoid anyone questioning his sexuality. As he explained to CR Men in October 2020, "I didn't want to draw any attention. I didn't want any red flags." The "Montero" artist has since developed his signature style, often sporting colorful western wear with detailed patterns and embellishments.

Keep reading for a look at some of Lil Nas X's best fashion moments (so far!).

Lil Nas X at Stagecoach in 2019

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Lil Nas X performed with Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo during day three of Stagecoach in 2019. For the event, he chose a black-and-gold jacket with black gem embellishments along the hems. Long fringe on the sleeves and a cowboy hat made his on-stage look fit right in at the country music festival.

Lil Nas X at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party in 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

To celebrate the release of the Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection, Lil Nas X chose a black-and-white ensemble and a simple black cowboy hat. He paired it with a gold necklace and cross earrings.

Lil Nas X at the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2019

Taylor Hill/Getty

Lil Nas X chose a leather outfit for his surprise performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival. His matching jacket and pants were decorated with white flames. To complete his concert outfit, he paired it with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

Lil Nas X at the BET Awards in 2019

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

For the BET Awards in 2019, Lil Nas X wore a Pyer Moss custom turquoise suit with patterned lapels, one floral and one leopard. He added white boots and a white cowboy hat to finish off the look.

Lil Nas X at CMA Fest in 2019

Brett Carlsen/Getty

Lil Nas X chose a black-and-yellow denim set for the CMA Fest in 2019. He accessorized it with black leather cowboy boots, a black cowboy hat and orange-tinted sunglasses.

Lil Nas X at the CMA Music Festival in 2019

Mark Levine/ABC

For his performance at the CMA Music Festival, Lil Nas X went for a sparkly orange outfit, tee and light pink cowboy hat.

Lil Nas X at Internet Live by Buzzfeed in 2019

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

For his Buzzfeed performance in 2019, the pop star chose a holographic cowboy-inspired outfit (howdy long fringe!) sans shirt made by the NYC brand Krone. Lil Nas X added bright yellow cowboy boots for a pop of color.

Lil Nas X at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

For the musician's first VMA appearance, Lil Nas X walked the carpet in a silver sequined tuxedo by Christian Cowan. Matching silver boots and a lace trim added to the wow factor.

Lil Nas X at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Lil Nas X chose an edgy ensemble for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019. He wore a bright blue snakeskin suit along with shiny platform boots, tiny sunglasses and silver jewelry to finish off his fashion statement.

Lil Nas X at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2019

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Lil Nas X lit up the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2019. The leather blue ensemble featured a vibrant flame design in neon yellow and orange. His stylist Hodo Musa explained that the outfit was from Freak City L.A. "They always provide fun patterns and fits," Musa said of the brand.

Lil Nas X at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019

Jason Kempin/Getty

For his first CMA Awards, Lil Nas X wore an all-black western-inspired look. He added a black cowboy hat and tinted sunglasses to the outfit. At the event, he won the award for musical event of the year for "Old Town Road (Remix)."

Lil Nas X at the American Music Awards in 2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For his first American Music Awards, Lil Nas X chose a head-turning look from Christopher John Rogers: a neon green tuxedo with a matching zebra-print turtleneck and gloves. He added United Nude heels and Sophia Brand jewelry to complete the outfit.

Lil Nas X at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lil Nas X knows how to rock a bright color. He chose this orange-on-orange outfit, complete with a skintight snakeskin top, for Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in 2019.

Lil Nas X at the Spotify "Best New Artist" Party in 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lil Nas X chose another matching set for Spotify's Best New Artist party. Decorated with orange, pink and yellow stitching, the black outfit was instantly memorable, and the addition of costume vampire teeth made it even more jaw-dropping.

Lil Nas X at the Grammys in 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty

One of Lil Nas X's most show-stopping fashion moments was his hot pink Versace cowboy suit for the 2020 Grammys. He opened up about the bold choice during an interview with CR Men in 2020, saying, "I've been trying to deviate from the norm that most guys wear — suit, tie … So when I saw the [Grammys] look, even as a sketch, I was like, That's crazy. That's a talking point. I want to get more in tune with that flamboyant side as well. It's an ongoing journey."

Lil Nas X at the Tom Ford Runway Show in 2020

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The singer wore a Tom Ford suit to the designer's runway show in 2020. The red leopard-print ensemble featured all-over sequins, adding a glittery effect.

Lil Nas X at the Billboard Music Awards in 2020

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

For the Billboard Music Awards, Lil Nas X opted for an eye-catching suit. Designed by Gucci, his light green snakeskin suit had subtle pink accents on the lapels. He added tinted sunglasses and a matching light green blouse to complete the outfit.

Lil Nas X on the cover of CR Men in 2020

ROE ETHRIDGE FOR CR MEN’S

For the cover of CR Men in 2020, Lil Nas X chose green metallic pants from Gucci. He let the statement pants do the talking and went shirtless for the cover photo. Subtle silver jewelry added a touch of glamour to the look.

Lil Nas X at the Met Gala in 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The "Industry Baby" singer had quite a few outfit changes at the 2021 Met Gala, each designed by Versace. He started the night in a gold cape with a high collar and rose embroidery.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Next, he changed into a gold coat of armor. Gold jewelry and eye makeup perfectly accented the shiny ensemble.

Theo Wargo/Getty

And finally he switched into a black-and-gold glittery bodysuit and waltzed into the 2021 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X at the MTV Awards in 2021

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For his second MTV Awards, Lil Nas X wore a purple Versace gown and a long wig. In a video for GQ, the pop star explained the surprising look. "This was a fun one. It looks really hot, sexy, spicy. That's Versace," he said.

Lil Nas X at Saturday Night Live in 2021

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

For his Saturday Night Live debut, Lil Nas X chose a cropped leather jacket and pants designed by Mowalola Ogunlesi. The artist had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when his pants ripped onstage.

"I was pretty much going down on the pole, doing my little sexy drop-down, and boom! I feel air," he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I was like, 'There's definitely a breeze going on.' And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there. So, I was like, 'Oh God … Just please, [not on] TV — and SNL is actually live."

Lil Nas X at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lil Nas X chose a custom silver suit by designer Selam Fessahaye for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He paired it with matching iridescent eyeliner and silver earrings.

Lil Nas X at the BET Awards in 2021

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

For the BET Awards in 2021, Lil Nas X chose an off-the-shoulder gown made by Andrea Grossi. Later during the awards, he changed into a Richard Quinn suit that featured pearl embellishment and a floral design. In his GQ video, he called the look "the heaviest outfit [he's] ever worn."

Lil Nas X at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Lil Nas X wore a white blazer, red kilt and combat boots from Virgil Abloh's Fall 2021 Louis Vuitton collection to appear on the Tonight Show.

Lil Nas X at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in 2021

Theo Wargo/Getty

Lil Nas X made a subtler fashion statement at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards with a Thomas Browne suit, white shirt, black trousers and tailored black coat. He added an accessory to his ensemble: a dog purse.

Lil Nas X at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2021

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Lil Nas X made a major fashion statement. He wore a bright yellow Gucci suit with pink feather trim on each sleeve, and kept his accessories minimal with loafers and silver jewelry.

Lil Nas X at the GQ Men of the Year Celebration in 2021

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The pop star chose a sequin-covered suit for the 2021 GQ Men of the Year celebration. He paired the gradient gray and black look with tinted sunglasses and platform boots.

Lil Nas X at BMI Presents A Night With Lil Nas X Awards Dinner in 2021

Paras Griffin/Getty

Lil Nas X put a fresh spin on a classic look for his awards dinner in 2021. The pop star wore a red velvet blazer by Dsquared2 Tokyo and paired it with black pants and a black button-down shirt.

Lil Nas X at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in 2021

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lil Nas X chose a chic white cut-out suit designed by Balmain for Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in 2021. Silver jewelry and black boots completed his fierce yet simple look.

Lil Nas X at the iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball in 2021

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Lil Nas X wore an all-pink outfit with a metallic sheen for a performance at the iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball. The artist paired a cropped mock turtleneck, puffer jacket, mini skirt and black combat boots for a gleaming combination. A pink studded belt and matching holster added even more glitz to his ensemble.

Lil Nas X at the Grammys in 2022

Frazer Harrison/Getty

For the 2022 Grammys, Lil Nas X sported a custom Balmain suit with a geometric pattern of pearls and butterflies. To finish the look off, he added a pair of matching platform boots with the same elaborate pearl design.

Lil Nas X at the Grammys in 2022

Lil Nas X Instagram

The musician wore another Balmain look at the Grammys in 2022. The all-red, mummy-inspired outfit featured daring cut-outs in the wrap design.

Lil Nas X at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction in 2022

Theo Wargo/Getty

The pop star chose a bold and unusual look for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in 2022. His tailored coat, which was part of Goomheo's fall 2022 collection, featured a geometric pattern and zipper.