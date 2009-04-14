Lil' Kim Dishes On Her Friendship with Marc Jacobs -- Even Behind Bars!

Rapper and Dancing with the Stars contestant Lil’ Kim might be better known for her friendships with hip-hop superstars like P. Diddy and the late Notorious B.I.G., but in an interview with stylist.com, the Grammy-winner talks about her enduring friendship with star designer Marc Jacobs. The two became pals well before the singer began serving her 10-month sentence for perjury in 2005, but her time behind bars tested the mettle of the relationship. “He’s one of my best friends and was actually a huge supporter when I was in prison,” Kim says. “He wrote me every week!” Perhaps inspired by a charitable T-shirt the designer created to benefit one of her favorite teen charities, The Door, Kim showed her affection for Marc with an artistic endeavor of her own. The self-confessed Bratz fan got creative with a coloring book featuring the dolls, dressing them in looks by the designer. “I painted the Bratz and made them all wear Marc Jacobs,” she reveals, “and sent it to him. He blew it up and framed it, and now it’s hanging in his house. So Marc Jacobs is the best.” Click here to read the full story, and click here to read all of PEOPLE.com’s Dancing with the Stars coverage.