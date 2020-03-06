Beachgoers Are Trading in Their Bulky Beach Chairs for These Lightweight Loungers

Image zoom

There’s nothing worse than lugging a heavy beach chair through the sand all the way from a hard-earned parking spot until you find the perfect place to sunbathe. If you’re looking for the support of a chair with the effortlessness of carrying a mere towel to lay out on, turn your attention to this lounger that’s a little bit of both.

These portable beach loungers from San Diego-based Lightspeed Outdoors are available on Amazon, and they’re perfect for all of your upcoming beach days, park picnics, and camping trips. A simple yet genius alternative to heavy fold-out chairs, these are compact and lightweight.

They offer a foam padding base and an adjustable back rest so you can choose whether you’d like to lay back and relax or sit up with a book (or a beverage). Made with water-wicking material, they dry quickly and won’t end up soaking wet and covered in sand like beach towels tend to do. The chairs also have a zippered pocket to carry small items like keys or cell phones.

When you’re ready to move, the chairs fold up and come with a shoulder strap for easy transportation. Each chair weighs just under 4 pounds, so you can take them with you just about anywhere.

Amazon shoppers give the loungers 4.5 stars, noting that they’re easy to carry, small enough to pack in a suitcase, and well made.

“These are so much better than I thought they were going to be for the price,” one reviewer wrote. “They’re also really comfortable, super lightweight, and they feel like they would be very easy to wipe clean as well.”

Another said, “We received lots of inquiries about where we got them — [I] was very tempted to quit my real job, move to Hawaii, and set up a Lightspeed lounger sales hut near the beach.”

Prep for your spring and summer vacations and stock up on these comfy lounge chairs today.

Buy It! Lightspeed Outdoors 2 Pack Lounger Park and Beach Chair, $59.99; amazon.com

